Big night for Carroll catcher as Dragons rally to beat Lake Travis in 6A state semis

Southlake Carroll vs. Austin Lake Travis in the 6A state semifinals at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Friday June 7, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

It was like a heavyweight boxing match Friday night at the UIL 6A baseball state tournament. There was Southlake Carroll, the defending champs, going against Austin Lake Travis in the semifinals at Dell Diamond.

On the Lake Travis (37-5) roster, three players that were drafted during Day 1 of the MLB First-Year Player draft on Monday, including the 12th overall pick and last year’s Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year Brett Baty, who started on the mound.

But once Baty left the rubber, it was all Dragons.

Justin Grech hit the game-winning RBI single during a four-run seventh inning and Carroll defeated Lake Travis 6-2 to advance to Saturday’s championship game at 4 p.m. against Fort Bend Ridge Point.

Carroll (32-11) catcher Yanluis Ortiz went 3 for 4 and cushioned the seventh-inning lead with a two-run single down the left-field line. Ortiz hit two doubles off Baty, who was drafted by the New York Mets.

Ortiz’s second double came in the sixth to put two Dragons into scoring position. Austin Hale, who gave Carroll a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first inning, recorded a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2.

Junior Homer Bush. Southlake Carroll vs. Austin Lake Travis in the 6A state semifinals at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Friday June 7, 2019. Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

Baty allowed two runs on six hits and nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

The Cavaliers chased Carroll starter Cutter Sippel and took the lead in the fourth. Jack Lopez’s RBI single to center drove in Dawson French to give Lake Travis a 2-1 edge, and it could’ve added more with the bases loaded, but relief pitcher Luke Gornell came in and got one out, a grounder to second.

Sippel allowed two runs on two hits with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Ortiz drilled a pitch to deep center for a leadoff double in the first and Hale drove in courtesy runner Homer Bush. Carroll loaded the bases with one out, but Baty registered back-to-back swinging strikeouts.

Seven Dragons came up to bat in the inning, but the Cavaliers matched it with seven in the bottom half. Lake Travis, which made state for the first time since 2012, drew back-to-back two-out walks to tie the game at 1.