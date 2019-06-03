A Royals decree: Kansas City makes Witt Jr. second overall pick in MLB draft

Meet Bobby Witt Jr. the top high school baseball prospect Bobby Witt Jr,. the shortstop for Colleyville Heritage's baseball team, is the top ranked high school prospect in the country. Witt, the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt Sr., is projected to be a top 5 MLB draft pick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bobby Witt Jr,. the shortstop for Colleyville Heritage's baseball team, is the top ranked high school prospect in the country. Witt, the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt Sr., is projected to be a top 5 MLB draft pick.

Bobby Witt Jr., the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year from Colleyville Heritage, was selected second overall Monday in the MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Witt becomes the highest Tarrant County player selected in the draft since 1994, when Ben Grieve from Arlington Martin was selected second by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He was an All-Star and the American League Rookie of the Year for the Oakland A’s in 1998.

Baltimore had the first pick of the draft and went with Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman. The Royals had been linked to Witt in most mock drafts and stuck with the potential five-tool shortstop.

Witt entered last weekend batting .500 with 15 home runs before Colleyville Heritage swept two games form Lubbock Monterey in the Class 5A Region I finals and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Witt was on the mound for the final out of each game as the Panthers’ closer.

He is the son of former Texas Rangers pitcher Bobby Witt, who logged 16 MLB seasons before becoming a player agent. He is advising his son leading up to the draft but will allow Scott Puchino to act as Witt Jr.’s agent.