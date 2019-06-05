Two more from Colleyville Heritage selected in MLB draft including son of former Ranger

Colleyville Heritage second baseman Mason Greer Special to the Star-Telegram

With its biggest game in program history on Thursday at the UIL baseball state tournament in Round Rock, Colleyville Heritage got some good news on Wednesday as seniors Mason Greer and Logan Britt were drafted during the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Britt, a center fielder signed with Texas A&M, was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 35th round. Greer, the son of former Texas Ranger Rusty Greer, was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 37th round.

The Panthers (37-3), ranked No. 3 in the nation, takes on Corsicana (29-10) at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the 5A state semifinals at Dell Diamond. It’s their first state tournament appearance in program history.

Britt is a two-time Perfect Game All-American and played in the Under Armour All-American game last summer along with Heritage teammate Bobby Witt Jr., who was drafted second overall on Monday by Kansas City.

Greer, who is committed to Auburn, plays second base for the Panthers.