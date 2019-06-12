Bobby Witt Jr., who just won the 5A state title, agrees to terms with Kansas City Royals

The crowd (and Witt family) goes wild A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Colleyville Heritage star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to terms, the club announced on Wednesday.

Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed, with Witt Jr., who was the second overall pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. According to MLB.com senior writer Jim Callis, Witt signs with Kansas City for $7,789,900 at full pick value. It’s the second-highest MLB Draft bonus ever (Gerrit Cole, $8 million in 2011).

No. 2 overall pick Bobby Witt Jr. signs with @Royals for $7,789,900, full pick value and the second-highest @MLBDraft bonus ever (Gerrit Cole, $8 mil in 2011). Texas HS SS, chance for plus tools across the board, top-of-the-scale baseball IQ & makeup too. — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 12, 2019

Witt Jr., the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt, helped the Panthers to their first UIL state baseball title in program history on Saturday. Heritage beat Georgetown 14-2 in six innings.

He batted .500 this season with 63 hits, 37 going for extra bases. He finished with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs while recording a .575 on-base percentage and 1.095 slugging percentage. Witt added eight triples and 16 stolen bases.

Aside of winning state and being drafted second overall, Witt was named Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year and National Player of the Year in May.

Witt Jr. is the third player chosen second overall in Royals history, joining Alex Gordon (2005) and Mike Moustakas (2007). His father was selected third overall by the Rangers in 1985. Their the ninth father-son duo selected in the first round and the first to be selected in the Top 3.

Witt is also the highest pick from Tarrant County since Ben Grieve (Arlington Martin) in 1994.