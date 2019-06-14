For the first time ever, four teams from Dallas-Fort Worth are UIL Lone Star Cup Champs

Southlake Carroll punches final out to win second straight state title The Dragons took care of Fort Bend Ridge Point 17-0 in five inning to win their second straight title and fourth overall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Dragons took care of Fort Bend Ridge Point 17-0 in five inning to win their second straight title and fourth overall.

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each classifications.

It’s based on team performance in district and state championships. Honoring the best overall athletic and academic programs in Texas, the UIL Lone Star Cup is open to all UIL participant high schools. The winning schools in each class will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.

This year’s winners are Southlake Carroll (6A), Highland Park (5A), Argyle (4A), Brock (3A), Mason (2A) and Nazareth (1A).

Argyle captures the UIL Lone Star Cup for the eighth straight year and 10th overall. The Eagles capped off the 2018-19 season with their second straight 4A state baseball title. They also won a fifth consecutive state title in girls basketball.

The Lone Star Cup for Carroll is icing on the cake in one of the more successful years in school history. The Dragons won four state titles in baseball, girls soccer and boys and girls swimming, and made the playoffs in every team sport. It’s the seventh UIL Lone Star Cup overall the Dragons.

Brock wins its sixth overall and fourth in the past five years. The Eagles went at least four rounds deep in every team sport including state tournament appearances in boys basketball and softball. The football team reached the state semifinals and the team of Kylee Laverty and Katy Redder won the girls doubles state tennis title.

Highland Park won its 11th Lone Star Cup, most of all-time. The Scots won state titles in football, girls soccer and tennis. Bridget Stammel won in girls singles and the team of Cole Burnam and Katherine Petty won in mixed doubles. They also had six other qualifiers at the team tennis state tournament.

Mason won its second straight while Nazareth took home its third in a row.

Standings include: Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball, Baseball

CLASS 6A

1. Carroll 120 points

2. Westlake 104

3. Flower Mound 92

4. The Woodlands 91

5. Allen 85

6. Ridge Point 68

7. Vandegrift 67.5

8. Duncanville 67

9. Laredo United 64

10. Lake Travis 63.5

Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019. Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

Carroll dominates No. 1 Katy Tompkins 5-0 to win second girls soccer state title, Saturday April 20, 2019. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

CLASS 5A

1. Highland Park 124

2. Dripping Springs 92

3. Georgetown 76

4. Cedar Park 75

5. Lovejoy 73

6. Wakeland 72

T7. Aledo 63

T7. Tivy 63

T9. Boerne Champion 61

T9. Friendswood 61

Highland Park head coach Randy Allen hands the trophy to wide receiver Finnegan Corwin (16) after they won a high school Class 5A Division I State Semifinals football playoff game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Highland Park won 43-21. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

CLASS 4A

1. Argyle 124

2. Canyon 110

3. Liberty Hill 92

4. Melissa 89

5. Decatur 88

6. Midlothian Heritage 85

7. La Vernia 68

8. Hargrave 66

T9. Andrews 65

T9. Stephenville 65

Argyle defeated Sweeny 6-3 to win the 4A state title for the second straight season, Thursday June 6, 2019. Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

CLASS 3A

1. Brock 79

2. Wall 70

3. Holliday 66

4. Lago Vista 57

T5. Blanco 54

T5. Bushland 54

T5. CC London 54

T8. Grandview 48

T8. Malakoff 48

T10. Atlanta 47

T10. Golida 47

Brock cheerleaders celebrate the Eagles 58-49 win over East Chambers in the 3A state semifinals at the Alamodome, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics

CLASS 2A

1. Mason 76

2. Sundown 68

3. Thorndale 66

4. Lindsay 61

5. Martin’s Mill 57

6. Grapeland 56

T7. Crawford 54

T7. Windthorst 54

9. Refugio 52

T10. Gruver 50

T10. New Deal 50

CLASS 1A

1. Nazareth 62

2. Borden County 59

T3. Abbott 54

T3. Dodd City 54

5. D’Hanis 50

6. Moulton 43

T7. Clyde Eula 42

T7. Garden City 42

T7. Neches 42

T10. McLean 40

T10. Ropes 40

T10. Slidell 40

REST OF THE TOP 25