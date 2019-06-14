High School Sports
For the first time ever, four teams from Dallas-Fort Worth are UIL Lone Star Cup Champs
Southlake Carroll punches final out to win second straight state title
The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each classifications.
It’s based on team performance in district and state championships. Honoring the best overall athletic and academic programs in Texas, the UIL Lone Star Cup is open to all UIL participant high schools. The winning schools in each class will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.
This year’s winners are Southlake Carroll (6A), Highland Park (5A), Argyle (4A), Brock (3A), Mason (2A) and Nazareth (1A).
Argyle captures the UIL Lone Star Cup for the eighth straight year and 10th overall. The Eagles capped off the 2018-19 season with their second straight 4A state baseball title. They also won a fifth consecutive state title in girls basketball.
The Lone Star Cup for Carroll is icing on the cake in one of the more successful years in school history. The Dragons won four state titles in baseball, girls soccer and boys and girls swimming, and made the playoffs in every team sport. It’s the seventh UIL Lone Star Cup overall the Dragons.
Brock wins its sixth overall and fourth in the past five years. The Eagles went at least four rounds deep in every team sport including state tournament appearances in boys basketball and softball. The football team reached the state semifinals and the team of Kylee Laverty and Katy Redder won the girls doubles state tennis title.
Highland Park won its 11th Lone Star Cup, most of all-time. The Scots won state titles in football, girls soccer and tennis. Bridget Stammel won in girls singles and the team of Cole Burnam and Katherine Petty won in mixed doubles. They also had six other qualifiers at the team tennis state tournament.
Mason won its second straight while Nazareth took home its third in a row.
Standings include: Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball, Baseball
CLASS 6A
1. Carroll 120 points
2. Westlake 104
3. Flower Mound 92
4. The Woodlands 91
5. Allen 85
6. Ridge Point 68
7. Vandegrift 67.5
8. Duncanville 67
9. Laredo United 64
10. Lake Travis 63.5
CLASS 5A
1. Highland Park 124
2. Dripping Springs 92
3. Georgetown 76
4. Cedar Park 75
5. Lovejoy 73
6. Wakeland 72
T7. Aledo 63
T7. Tivy 63
T9. Boerne Champion 61
T9. Friendswood 61
CLASS 4A
1. Argyle 124
2. Canyon 110
3. Liberty Hill 92
4. Melissa 89
5. Decatur 88
6. Midlothian Heritage 85
7. La Vernia 68
8. Hargrave 66
T9. Andrews 65
T9. Stephenville 65
CLASS 3A
1. Brock 79
2. Wall 70
3. Holliday 66
4. Lago Vista 57
T5. Blanco 54
T5. Bushland 54
T5. CC London 54
T8. Grandview 48
T8. Malakoff 48
T10. Atlanta 47
T10. Golida 47
CLASS 2A
1. Mason 76
2. Sundown 68
3. Thorndale 66
4. Lindsay 61
5. Martin’s Mill 57
6. Grapeland 56
T7. Crawford 54
T7. Windthorst 54
9. Refugio 52
T10. Gruver 50
T10. New Deal 50
CLASS 1A
1. Nazareth 62
2. Borden County 59
T3. Abbott 54
T3. Dodd City 54
5. D’Hanis 50
6. Moulton 43
T7. Clyde Eula 42
T7. Garden City 42
T7. Neches 42
T10. McLean 40
T10. Ropes 40
T10. Slidell 40
