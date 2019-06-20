With the population of Texas increasing, could the UIL add a Class 7A?

“Days of Glory” for Texas high school football players AT&T Stadium hosted 12 UIL championship games in four days to crown 2017 state champions Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AT&T Stadium hosted 12 UIL championship games in four days to crown 2017 state champions

Everything’s bigger in Texas, right?

With six classifications in the state - the UIL added Class 6A in 2014 - could there be a seventh in the future?

“The concept of a Conference 7A was briefly discussed during the policy standing committee last week. We don’t have more details or information at this time, but reclassification and realignment policies for the 2022-2024 alignment will be discussed at Legislative Council meetings in the future,” said UIL media coordinator Kate Hector.

That means if the UIL were to add a Class 7A, it wouldn’t happen until at least 2022.

Of course with the growth of the state, new schools will always be built. Eaton opened its doors in 2015 and spent its first two years in 5A before being bumped up to 6A during this calendar year.

Mansfield ISD has built four schools since 2002 in Summit, Legacy, Timberview and Lake Ridge. While Frisco ISD has opened four new schools since 2014 and six in the past 10 years. It also has two more new schools in the works.

According to the UIL, the 2018-20 realignment cutoff is 1,150-2,189 for Class 5A. Class 6A is 2,190 and above. If the UIL were to add a Class 7A today and applied those numbers, any school roughly around 3,200 and above would be included.

Here are the 66 schools in the state with an enrollment of 3,200 and above (20 are from Dallas-Fort Worth including seven of the top eight):

Allen 6,664

Plano West 5,654

Plano East 5,342

Plano 5,197

Galena Park North Shore 4,754

Dallas Skyline 4,568

Lewisville 4,564

Duncanville 4,451

Conroe The Woodlands 4,435

Laredo United 4,422

Alief Elsik 4,283

Pasadena Dobie 4,277

Deer Park 4,083

Pearland 4,026

Houston MacArthur 4,009

Conroe 3,998

Alief Hastings 3,993

Odessa 3,992

Klein Oak 3,955

Odessa Permian 3,919

Coppell 3,834

Klein Forest 3,750

Klein 3,700

Arlington Sam Houston 3,651

Houston Davis 3,643

Klein Collins 3,643

Humble Atascocita 3,641

Flower Mound 3,618

Hebron 3,584

Cypress Woods 3,547

Katy Seven Lakes 3,538

Cy-Fair 3,529

Houston Bellaire 3,528

Jersey Village 3,527

Cypress Lakes 3,523

San Antonio Reagan 3,518

Spring 3,511

Cypress Falls 3,499

Pasadena Memorial 3,491

Katy 3,487

Euless Trinity 3,470

Arlington Martin 3,456

Irving MacArthur 3,451

Round Rock 3,426

Midland 3,417

South Grand Prairie 3,407

DeSoto 3,398

Houston Lamar 3,390

Los Fresnos 3,386

Katy Tompkins 3,380

Northside O’Connor 3,367

Belton 3,366

Cypress Creek 3,362

Spring Westfield 3,354

Del Valle 3,334

Houston Aldine 3,325

San Antonio Madison 3,286

Laredo United South 3,283

Flower Mound Marcus 3,274

Alief Taylor 3,260

Irving 3,246

Keller Timber Creek 3,241

Conroe Oak Ridge 3,225

Irving Nimitz 3,223

Midland Lee 3,211

San Antonio Lee 3,208