With the population of Texas increasing, could the UIL add a Class 7A?
Everything’s bigger in Texas, right?
With six classifications in the state - the UIL added Class 6A in 2014 - could there be a seventh in the future?
“The concept of a Conference 7A was briefly discussed during the policy standing committee last week. We don’t have more details or information at this time, but reclassification and realignment policies for the 2022-2024 alignment will be discussed at Legislative Council meetings in the future,” said UIL media coordinator Kate Hector.
That means if the UIL were to add a Class 7A, it wouldn’t happen until at least 2022.
Of course with the growth of the state, new schools will always be built. Eaton opened its doors in 2015 and spent its first two years in 5A before being bumped up to 6A during this calendar year.
Mansfield ISD has built four schools since 2002 in Summit, Legacy, Timberview and Lake Ridge. While Frisco ISD has opened four new schools since 2014 and six in the past 10 years. It also has two more new schools in the works.
According to the UIL, the 2018-20 realignment cutoff is 1,150-2,189 for Class 5A. Class 6A is 2,190 and above. If the UIL were to add a Class 7A today and applied those numbers, any school roughly around 3,200 and above would be included.
Here are the 66 schools in the state with an enrollment of 3,200 and above (20 are from Dallas-Fort Worth including seven of the top eight):
Allen 6,664
Plano West 5,654
Plano East 5,342
Plano 5,197
Galena Park North Shore 4,754
Dallas Skyline 4,568
Lewisville 4,564
Duncanville 4,451
Conroe The Woodlands 4,435
Laredo United 4,422
Alief Elsik 4,283
Pasadena Dobie 4,277
Deer Park 4,083
Pearland 4,026
Houston MacArthur 4,009
Conroe 3,998
Alief Hastings 3,993
Odessa 3,992
Klein Oak 3,955
Odessa Permian 3,919
Coppell 3,834
Klein Forest 3,750
Klein 3,700
Arlington Sam Houston 3,651
Houston Davis 3,643
Klein Collins 3,643
Humble Atascocita 3,641
Flower Mound 3,618
Hebron 3,584
Cypress Woods 3,547
Katy Seven Lakes 3,538
Cy-Fair 3,529
Houston Bellaire 3,528
Jersey Village 3,527
Cypress Lakes 3,523
San Antonio Reagan 3,518
Spring 3,511
Cypress Falls 3,499
Pasadena Memorial 3,491
Katy 3,487
Euless Trinity 3,470
Arlington Martin 3,456
Irving MacArthur 3,451
Round Rock 3,426
Midland 3,417
South Grand Prairie 3,407
DeSoto 3,398
Houston Lamar 3,390
Los Fresnos 3,386
Katy Tompkins 3,380
Northside O’Connor 3,367
Belton 3,366
Cypress Creek 3,362
Spring Westfield 3,354
Del Valle 3,334
Houston Aldine 3,325
San Antonio Madison 3,286
Laredo United South 3,283
Flower Mound Marcus 3,274
Alief Taylor 3,260
Irving 3,246
Keller Timber Creek 3,241
Conroe Oak Ridge 3,225
Irving Nimitz 3,223
Midland Lee 3,211
San Antonio Lee 3,208
