The nation’s top-ranked player, Witt Jr., named ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year

The list of accolades for Colleyville Heritage star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is getting so long, it’s exceeding the 280 character limit on Twitter.

And that’s just from the past month.

Witt, who helped bring home the Panthers’ first state baseball championship on June 8, was named ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year by USA Today on Monday.

In the past month, Witt was named Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year, was awarded National Player of the Year by Texas Ranger legend Michael Young, graduated from high school, Heritage clinched a state berth, he was drafted second overall by the Kansas City Royals, won a state title, agreed to terms with the Royals for nearly $8 million, celebrated his birthday and became an uncle.

Out of breath yet?

Witt deserved all of it. The No. 1 high school player in the nation batted .489 with 15 home runs, 14 doubles, nine triples, 65 runs scored and 55 RBIs. He was also Heritage’s closer with five saves and 21 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings.

Oh, and he had just one error for a .992 fielding percentage.

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Weber (Cypress, California)

Texas players on the ALL-USA Baseball team

First team

Brett Baty, Lake Travis

J.J. Goss, Cypress Ranch

Witt

Second team

Jared Kelley, Refugio

Masyn Winn, Kingwood

Third team

Aaron Nixon, McAllen

