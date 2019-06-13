High School Sports
Watch Twitter react to Bobby Witt Jr. agreeing to terms with Kansas City Royals
The crowd (and Witt family) goes wild
Colleyville Heritage star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals agreed to terms on Wednesday.
Witt Jr., who was the second overall pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, won the 5A state title on Saturday in Round Rock as the Panthers defeated Georgetown, 14-2 in six innings. It’s the program’s first title.
The Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year was at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City for a press conference. He also took in the Royals vs. Detroit Tigers game with father Bobby Witt Sr., a former Texas Ranger, mother Laurie and girlfriend Maggie.
Witt Jr. answered hundreds of questions and even met Royals legend George Brett. Here’s video from the Royals, Fox Sports and other reactions from Twitter:
