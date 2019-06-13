Watch Twitter react to Bobby Witt Jr. agreeing to terms with Kansas City Royals

The crowd (and Witt family) goes wild A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Colleyville Heritage star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals agreed to terms on Wednesday.

Witt Jr., who was the second overall pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, won the 5A state title on Saturday in Round Rock as the Panthers defeated Georgetown, 14-2 in six innings. It’s the program’s first title.

Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Michael Young surprised top-ranked high school baseball player Bobby Witt Jr. with the 2018-19 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award on Wednesday at Colleyville Heritage.

The Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year was at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City for a press conference. He also took in the Royals vs. Detroit Tigers game with father Bobby Witt Sr., a former Texas Ranger, mother Laurie and girlfriend Maggie.

Witt Jr. answered hundreds of questions and even met Royals legend George Brett. Here’s video from the Royals, Fox Sports and other reactions from Twitter:

Beyond excited and blessed to say that I am officially apart of the Kansas City Royals organization! Thank you to everyone who has been with me throughout this journey! Can’t wait to get to work! #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/Yy1toMXcai — Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) June 12, 2019

Watch LIVE today’s press conference introducing newly signed Royal Bobby Witt Jr. #AlwaysRoyal https://t.co/yHub8UAlXl — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 12, 2019

We have agreed to terms with No. 2 overall draft pick Bobby Witt Jr.



Welcome to the #Royals, Bobby!#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/E5nGFgU6LN — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 12, 2019

I keep hearing & seeing the @BwittJr comp being Troy Tulowitzki. If I’m the Royals, I’m extremely excited.



Tulo’s first 10yrs:

- .297/.369/.508

- 232 doubles

- 24 triples

- 193 HR

- 755 SO/449 BB

- 5x All-Star

- 2x Gold Glove

- 2x Silver Slugger

- 3x Top-5 MVP@KingsofKauffman — Tyler Dierking (@TylerDierking) June 13, 2019

It’s always an amazing thing watching a young man get to realize his dreams of playing professional baseball. Today that happened for @BwittJr who is now officially a @Royals player. Congratulations to you and your family. pic.twitter.com/Nb0X6aX04g — Jason Hanna (@JasonHannaphoto) June 13, 2019

After listening to Bobby Witt Jr’s introductory press conference into the Kansas City Royals baseball organization I was really pleased and a bit surprised that the Royals were able to snag such a good young man in Bobby Witt Jr.@BwittJr #AlwaysRoyal — Jack Caton (@JackCaton5) June 13, 2019

@BwittJr Would love to have you as a Champion for @sokansas. Love your grace and work ethic. #inclusion — John Lair (@SOKansasCEO) June 13, 2019

What better way to start your first day as a Royal than to meet with the great George Brett? #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/H3Rlr3Yes3 — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) June 13, 2019

that interview on the @Royals broadcast just turned me into a HUGE Bobby Witt Jr fan. Can't wait to see him play in the big leagues — AKhdair (@AdamKhdair) June 13, 2019

New Royal Bobby Witt Jr. on Kauffman, saving money, the Royals support, a busy week and growing up a #Sooners fan rooting against Patrick Mahomes, but now: "I've heard he's done amazing things off the field for the city and that's how I want to do things." pic.twitter.com/fZSeEmeJSd — FOX 4 Sports (@fox4sports) June 12, 2019