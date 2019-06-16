Local high school athletes, coaches wish a Happy Father’s Day with individualized messages

Mike and Rex King Courtesy

On the third Sunday in June every year, we celebrate our dads on Father’s Day.

Who taught you to pick up a ball, pick up a bat or swing away; dad did.

Countless hours in the car driving you to practice, to a game, to the football field, basketball gym, volleyball court or to the diamond, and we say “Thank You Dad.”

So in honor of all the great dads out there, here’s an opportunity for the area’s high school players and coaches to show their dads how much they really mean to them on this special day:

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!

“On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for...”

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for always being there to support me. From club games, to beach, to school season, my dad is always at my games to watch me play, and I can never thank him enough for being there for me!

Paige and Terry Flickinger (Byron Nelson volleyball)

Paige and Terry Flickinger Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for being my biggest supporter! Thank you for taking all your time out of your day to spend with me and my softball. I love you and Happy Father’s Day!

Amanda and Jeff DeSario (Keller softball)

Jeff and Amanda DeSario Norvelle Kennedy Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for picking volleyball as his sport and then being so gracious to share his love of the game with me. He’s been with me through every season of volleyball and of life and I’m proud to say that The Lord gave me the best dad on Earth! He’s my rock and my No. 1 man! Love you dad!

Hannah and Brent Zuege (Euless Trinity volleyball)

Brent and Hannah Zuege Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for being my biggest fan and making me the best athlete and person I can be. I love you dad!

Chloe and Michael Walker (Joshua soccer)

Michael and Chloe Walker Courtesy

On this Father’s day I’d like to thank my father for always being there for me. I’m very fortunate to have my dad as my best friend. I wouldn’t be where I am without him today and I’m very grateful for all he has done for me. I love you dad! Forever and Always.

Taylor and Jeff Tufts (Southlake Carroll soccer)

Taylor and Jeff Tufts Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for always pushing me to be a strong woman and never letting me quit when it got hard!

Angelina Curtis and Edward Beard (Grapevine head softball coach)

Edward and Angelina Courtesy

On this Father’s Day we’d like to thank our father for getting up every weekday at 5 a.m. to go to work and to make sure we have everything we need financially to fulfill our dreams of playing college softball. Your hard work has allowed us to travel all over the country to help reach our goal. On your days off, you get up hours before we do to make sure all our bags, coolers, snacks, etc. is in the car when we head out to the ballpark. You have no idea how much that means to us. We just want you to know how much we love and appreciate everything you do and how much you sacrifice for us. We love you!

Jalee, Jess and Pat McDonald (Arlington Heights softball)

Jessa, Pat and Jalee McDonald Courtesy

On this Father’s day I’d like to thank my father for being my adventure and travel buddy, my biggest supporter in volleyball and in life and my best friend in the world.

Ashley and Scott Pennington (Frisco Liberty volleyball)

Ashley and Scott Pennington Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for putting in all his time and money into my softball career! I wouldn’t be the athlete and woman I am today without your front tossing and motivational texts! I love you pops! Best buds.

Trinity and Josh Cannon (Forney softball)

Josh and Trinity Cannon Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my dad for the countless hours he’s spent at the ballpark watching my games and practices, the many balls he’s hit, thrown and pitched to me, the endless miles he’s driven to all my tournaments and all the love and support he’s always giving me. I don’t know what I’d do without you dad. I love you daddio.

Riley and Todd Love (Keller softball)

Todd and Riley Love Courtesy

On this Father’s day I’d like to thank my father for all the years he driven me around and sacrificed his time just to watch me grow into the player I am today. I’d like to thank him for always loving me regardless of my level of play and for always reminding me that he wasn’t out there for softball, but he was out there for me.

Zoe and Jeff Miranda (former Burleson softball player)

Jeff and Zoe Miranda Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for doing everything he can to ensure my success. Whether it be lengthy front toss sessions or sitting on a bucket to catch a bullpen, he’s been willing to make it happen. I am so grateful!

Lauren and Brian Lucas (Little Elm softball)

Lauren and Brian Lucas Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for being there for every late night game and early morning practice, for being my catcher for the past decade, and for loving me unconditionally all along the way.

Grace and Aaron Green (Birdville softball)

Grace and Aaron Green Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for being my biggest supporter for everything! Cheer season, softball season, any season he’s there and always has my back. Without him I wouldn’t be the young lady or athlete I am today. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

Makayland and Mayland Jackson (Benbrook softball)

Makayland and Mayland Jackson Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for always being supportive and encouraging through the tough times and the good times.

Bart and John Helsley (Keller Central head football coach)

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for all the sacrifices he had made for me growing up and now! Without him I wouldn’t be the young man I am today, and I love him for that.

Avery Anderson III and Avery Anderson Jr. (Northwest basketball)

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for always backing me up no matter what and being my biggest supporter. Also he is my gym partner, we wake up every morning at 5:15 a.m. to go work out and he doesn’t allow me to slack even when I want to. But I definitely have the best dad any child could ask for!

Lexie and Leon Basham (Byron Nelson wrestling)

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for teaching me to love my friends and family with grace, passion and faithfulness. Also for showing me the importance of teaching others about giving back to those in need.

Mike and Rex King (Timber Creek head girls soccer coach)

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for showing me endless support through the ups and downs of my softball journey and my crazy life! I am blessed to have a dad that is always eager to help me be successful and always there to put a smile on my face!

Lillian and Barry Cook (Caddo Mills softball)

Barry and Lillian Cook Courtesy

On this Fathers Day I’d like to thank my father for his unconditional love and support. Through my highs and lows he has been my No. 1 supporter and has helped me become the student, person, and athlete that I am. Dad, thank you for being a prime example of a humble servant and the best dad I could ask for.

Molly and John Phillips (Mansfield volleyball)

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for believing in me and gifting me with an unbeatable work ethic.

Austin and Dean Dalquist (former Keller cross country runner)

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for just being the fullest version of himself, as a father and a person, without him being hard on me, and keeping me out of the streets, the many sleepless nights he had, just to provide for me and also the rest of the family. His hard work and dedication helped to make me a better version of myself today, without him I wouldn’t be at the University Of Wyoming on a full scholarship, playing the sport I love today, and for that I thank him, love him and appreciate everything he’s done for me.

Titus and Christopher Swen (Eaton football)

Titus and Christopher Swen Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for pushing me to be player and person that I am today while supporting me and loving me unconditionally.

Paxton and Larry Scheurer (former Mansfield softball player)

Larry and Paxton Scheurer Courtesy

On this Father’s Day I’d like to thank my father for always supporting me and pushing me to be a better player and person.

Kyndal and Bill Payne (Eaton volleyball)

Courtesy