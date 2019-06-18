The top-ranked 2020 player in the nation, two from Keller make ALL-USA softball team

Keller wins 6A state softball title The Indians won their second straight state title. Interviews with Camryn Woodall, Bryan Poehler and Dylann Kaderka. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Indians won their second straight state title. Interviews with Camryn Woodall, Bryan Poehler and Dylann Kaderka.

The Colony shortstop Jayda Coleman (Oklahoma commit) and Keller outfielder Caraline Woodall (Indiana signee) were named to the ALL-USA Softball first team as USA Today announced its team on Tuesday.

Keller catcher Hayden Brown (LSU commit) was named third team.

All three players were named to the DFW Fast Pitch Softball all-star game on Tuesday.

Coleman is ranked as the No. 1 player in the nation for the 2020 class. She’s a two-time state semifinalist and won a state title in 2017. She hit .707 with 82 hits, 34 extra-base hits, 76 runs and 72 stolen bases.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Keller left fielder Caraline Woodall (21) signals safe at first as Plano West first baseman Mikaela Gilliam (1) looses the ball as Keller played Plano West in a 2017 6A Region I Regional Final softball game at Flower Mound High School, May 26, 2017. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Coleman was District 8-5A Co-MVP and 5A all-state. She’s currently on the Under-19 Junior Women’s National Training Team.

The Colony went 39-3 and reached the UIL state tournament for the second time in three years.

Woodall batted .410 with 20 RBIs, 40 runs and 14 stolen bases. She was voted District 5-6A second team and wrapped up her high school career with a program record 156 games played.

Woodall never missed a game as the 2019 senior class had a 133-20-1 record, best all-time at Keller. She’s a four-time regional finalist, three-time state semifinalist and two-time state champ.

She will go to Indiana to play alongside sister Camryn.

Brown, a 2020 catcher, batted a team-high .510 with six home runs, 10 doubles and 26 RBIs in 23 games. She was District 5-6A first team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joley Mitchell (Rose Bud, Arkansas)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rick Robinson (Norco, California)

Texas players on the ALL-USA Softball team

First team

Jayda Coleman, The Colony

Rylee Trlicek, Hallettsville

Caraline Woodall, Keller

Third team

Hayden Brown, Keller

Camryn Wincher, Houston Dobie

ENTIRE ALL-USA SOFTBALL TEAM