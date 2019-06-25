Top 10 most wanted Class of 2020 high school football commits from Fort Worth area

Here’s your game-winning touchdown run Aledo's Jase McClellan evades Mansfield Legacy defenders on his way to a 46-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left. Aledo won 28-21. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aledo's Jase McClellan evades Mansfield Legacy defenders on his way to a 46-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left. Aledo won 28-21.

These are the top committed 2020 football recruits from the Fort Worth area.

This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.





1. RB Jase McClellan

5-10, 200, Aledo

The 5-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. McClellan averaged 148 yards per game last season and rushed for 47 touchdowns.

2. DB RJ Mickens

6-1, 190, Southlake Carroll

The 4-star Clemson commit is ranked as the No. 2 safety in the country. Mickens has 192 tackles, 29 deflections and 7 interceptions in three years. He also has 940 yards receiving and 12 TDs in the past two seasons.

3. DB Jalen Kimber

6-0, 170, Mansfield Timberview

The 4-star Georgia commit is ranked as the No. 6 corner in the state. He also had offers from TCU, Texas, A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and more. Kimber made 3 INTs last season.

4. QB Ken Seals

6-3, 195, Weatherford

The 4-star Vanderbilt commit accounted for over 2,800 yards and 25 TDs, and helped Weatherford end a playoff drought last season. Seals has played in the International Bowl four times.

5. QB Deuce Hogan

6-3, 185, Grapevine Faith

The 4-star Iowa commit has a chance to reach 10,000 yards passing and 100 TD passes in his career this season.

6. ATH DJ Graham

6-0, 175, Keller Central

The 4-star OU commit is ranked as the No. 21 ATH in the country while starting at WR and DB.

7. WR Trevon West

6-0, 165, Arlington Lamar

The 3-star OU commit had 1,000 yards receiving and 16 TD catches last season.

8. TE Blake Smith

6-4, 250, Southlake Carroll

The 3-star Texas A&M commit received more than 30 offers in only four months this year.

9. WR Money Parks

5-11, 175, Aledo

The 3-star Utah commit had 51 catches for 8 TDs last season at FW All Saints; 7 TDs in 2017 with Aledo.

10. OL Gavin Byers

6-5, 295, Colleyville Heritage

The 3-star Baylor commit holds 7 offers and also considered Arkansas, Texas Tech, SMU and more.

* Check back to dfwvarsity.com for the Top 10 most wanted 2020 uncommitted recruits from the Fort Worth area only.