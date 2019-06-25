High School Football
Top 10 most wanted Class of 2020 high school football commits from Fort Worth area
These are the top committed 2020 football recruits from the Fort Worth area.
This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.
1. RB Jase McClellan
5-10, 200, Aledo
The 5-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. McClellan averaged 148 yards per game last season and rushed for 47 touchdowns.
2. DB RJ Mickens
6-1, 190, Southlake Carroll
The 4-star Clemson commit is ranked as the No. 2 safety in the country. Mickens has 192 tackles, 29 deflections and 7 interceptions in three years. He also has 940 yards receiving and 12 TDs in the past two seasons.
3. DB Jalen Kimber
6-0, 170, Mansfield Timberview
The 4-star Georgia commit is ranked as the No. 6 corner in the state. He also had offers from TCU, Texas, A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and more. Kimber made 3 INTs last season.
4. QB Ken Seals
6-3, 195, Weatherford
The 4-star Vanderbilt commit accounted for over 2,800 yards and 25 TDs, and helped Weatherford end a playoff drought last season. Seals has played in the International Bowl four times.
5. QB Deuce Hogan
6-3, 185, Grapevine Faith
The 4-star Iowa commit has a chance to reach 10,000 yards passing and 100 TD passes in his career this season.
6. ATH DJ Graham
6-0, 175, Keller Central
The 4-star OU commit is ranked as the No. 21 ATH in the country while starting at WR and DB.
7. WR Trevon West
6-0, 165, Arlington Lamar
The 3-star OU commit had 1,000 yards receiving and 16 TD catches last season.
8. TE Blake Smith
6-4, 250, Southlake Carroll
The 3-star Texas A&M commit received more than 30 offers in only four months this year.
9. WR Money Parks
5-11, 175, Aledo
The 3-star Utah commit had 51 catches for 8 TDs last season at FW All Saints; 7 TDs in 2017 with Aledo.
10. OL Gavin Byers
6-5, 295, Colleyville Heritage
The 3-star Baylor commit holds 7 offers and also considered Arkansas, Texas Tech, SMU and more.
