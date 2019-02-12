One of the nation’s top recruits, from Keller Central, breaks down his commitment to OU

Keller Central junior DJ Graham announced his commitment to the University of Oklahoma via Twitter on Feb. 5.

“I chose OU, first of all, because God showed me that it was the right choice. Secondly because of Lincoln Riley’s greatness of a coach, and man. The whole OU staff makes me feel like family and Norman as a whole feels like home,” Graham said.

Graham is a 4-star prospect that plays receiver and cornerback. He’s ranked as the No. 15 ATH in the nation and No. 24 overall player in the state for the Class of 2020, per 247Sports. He also had offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Miami, LSU, Michigan, Georgia and more.

“Coach Riley’s program really impressed me,” Graham said. “Plus I have family all over the state.”

Graham said he has family from Oklahoma City, Ardmore, Tulsa and Owasso, and two cousins that attend OU and Oklahoma State.

“Of course OU has been my dream school ever since I could remember. My whole family felt good about it and it was comforting to their spirits. I also have very good relationships with the players already on the team such as Robert Barnes, Justin Broiles, Ian McIver and Trejan Bridges,” he said. “Coach Riley said that I’m not to just one position when stepping foot on campus. I can play whatever I want, with the coaches opinion in mind.”





In three years with the Chargers, Graham has recorded over 2,000 all-purpose yards, 15 touchdown catches, five interceptions and 14 deflections. He was first-team all-district selection at WR and second-team at CB last season. He was named district offensive newcomer of the year as a freshman.