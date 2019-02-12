The top 20 Dallas-Fort Worth high school football players from the Class of 2020

National Signing Day for the Class of 2019 was held Feb. 6. With that group onto the next level, it’s time for the new wave of talent to come in with the top 2020s in Dallas-Fort Worth.

It’s never too early.

Here’s a look at the top area players for the Class of 2020:

1. RB Jase McClellan

5-10, 200, Aledo

The 5-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the nation and No. 2 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. McClellan, who is a two-time state champion, has rushed for 5,200 yards and 95 touchdowns in three years.

Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) tries to get past Lovejoy linebacker Austin King (20) and lineman Sean Sumners (63) during the first half Friday in the 5A Division II Region II Area playoff game at Pennington Field in Bedford. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

2. QB Ja’Quinden Jackson

6-2, 200, Duncanville

The 4-star Jackson is ranked as the No. 2 ATH in the nation and No. 6 overall prospect in the state. He holds 26 offers from TCU, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas A&M and more. Projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Jackson led the Panthers to the 6A Division I state title game in 2018.

Duncanville quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) takes the ball in for six in the first half of a high school Class 6A Division I State Semifinals football playoff game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Duncanville led 35-14 at the half. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

3. DB RJ Mickens

6-1, 190, Southlake Carroll

The 4-star Mickens is the top-ranked safety in the country and No. 5 prospect in the state. He holds 28 offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, Wisconsin, Alabama and more. He’s projected to commit with Ohio State, per 247Sports. Mickens, who also plays receiver, has 192 tackles, 29 deflections and seven interceptions in three years.

Southllake Carroll wide receiver R.J.Mickens (10) comes up with a reception against Duncanville defensive back Ennis Rakestraw (22) during the first half, Saturday afternoon, December 8, 2018 in the 6A Division I quarterfinal playoff game played at the Ford Center in Frisco, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

4. ATH Drew Sanders

6-5, 210, Denton Ryan

The 4-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 3 ATH in the nation and No. 8 prospect in the state. He holds 17 offers. Sanders, who plays both ways, recorded 119 tackles, eight sacks and three interceptions last season, and rushed for 13 touchdowns.

5. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

6-1, 190, Rockwall

Committed to Ohio State. Also considered TCU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Arkansas and more. The 4-star prospect recorded over 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Greg Powers 247Sports

6. DB Dwight McGlothern

6-2, 180, TC-Cedar Hill

The 5-star prospect is ranked as the No. 4 corner in the nation and No. 4 overall player in the state. Holds 18 offers and is projected to commit with Texas A&M, per 247Sports.

7. DL Branard Wright

6-3, 295, Dallas Carter

The 4-star prospect holds 27 offers and is projected to commit with LSU. He’s ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the country and No. 7 overall player in the state.

8. APB EJ Smith

6-0, 190, Dallas Jesuit

The son of Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, EJ is ranked as the No. 2 all-purpose back in the nation and No. 11 overall player in the state. Holds 16 offers.

9. DB Lorando Johnson

6-0, 180, Lancaster

The 4-star prospect holds 19 offers and projected to commit with LSU, per 247Sports. Ranked as the No. 9 corner in the country and No. 9 overall player in the state.

10. DB Chris Thompson Jr.

6-2, 195, Duncanville

The 4-star prospect holds 29 offers and projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Ranked as the No. 5 safety in the country and No. 15 overall player in the state.

11. DE Prince Dorbah

6-4, 210, Highland Park

The 4-star prospect is a three-time state champion and was voted defensive MVP of the 5A Division I state title game last season. Holds 13 offers and projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports.

Mike Roach 247Sports

12. OL Courtland Ford

6-6, 305, Cedar Hill

The 4-star tackle is committed to LSU. He’s ranked as the No. 22 tackle in the nation.

13. QB Ken Seals

6-3, 195, Weatherford

The 4-star Seals is ranked as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the state among 2020s. Accounted for over 2,800 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Holds 10 offers from Cincinnati, Minnesota, Boston College, Kansas and more.

Quarterback Ken Seals passes during Weatherford’s spring football game on May 22. Rodger Mallison Fort Worth Star-Telegram

14. DB Darius Snow

6-1, 215, Hebron

The 4-star prospect is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the nation and holds 25 offers.

15. RB Seth McGowan

5-11, 200, Mesquite Poteet

The 4-star back holds 27 offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Georgia and more. Recorded 1,600 yard and 25 touchdowns last season.

16. ATH DJ Graham

6-0, 175, Keller Central

Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered LSU, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more. The 4-star prospect is ranked as the No. 15 ATH in the country.

Keller Central wide receiver D.J. Graham gains short yardage as Lamar played Keller Central in high school football at KISD Athletic Complex Thursday September 14, 2017. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

17. ATH Jahari Rogers

6-0, 170, Arlington

The 3-star athlete plays quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back. As QB, led Arlington to an undefeated regular season and accounted for 3,200 yards and 45 touchdowns. Holds 18 offers from Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Florida and more.

Arlington quarterback Jahari Rogers (4) takes off on a quarterback keeper during the first half of a high school football game at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 08, 2018. Lamar led 10-7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

18. WR Marvin Mims

6-1, 165, Frisco Lone Star

The 4-star wideout holds 23 offers from TCU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconisn, Baylor, Texas A&M and more. Over 1,100 yards receiving each of the past two seasons with 26 touchdowns.

19. LB Brennon Scott

6-2, 220, Dallas Bishop Dunne

The 4-star Scott is ranked as the No. 25 linebacker in the country. Holds 27 offers and is projected to commit to Texas A&M.

20. OL Jake Majors

6-4, 280, Prosper

The 3-star tackle is committed to Texas. Also considered Oklahoma, Arkansas, Stanford, Washington and more.