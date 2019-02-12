The top 20 Dallas-Fort Worth high school football players from the Class of 2020

National Signing Day for the Class of 2019 was held Feb. 6. With that group onto the next level, it’s time for the new wave of talent to come in with the top 2020s in Dallas-Fort Worth.
It’s never too early.
Here’s a look at the top area players for the Class of 2020:
1. RB Jase McClellan
5-10, 200, Aledo
The 5-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the nation and No. 2 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. McClellan, who is a two-time state champion, has rushed for 5,200 yards and 95 touchdowns in three years.
2. QB Ja’Quinden Jackson
6-2, 200, Duncanville
The 4-star Jackson is ranked as the No. 2 ATH in the nation and No. 6 overall prospect in the state. He holds 26 offers from TCU, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas A&M and more. Projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Jackson led the Panthers to the 6A Division I state title game in 2018.
3. DB RJ Mickens
6-1, 190, Southlake Carroll
The 4-star Mickens is the top-ranked safety in the country and No. 5 prospect in the state. He holds 28 offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, Wisconsin, Alabama and more. He’s projected to commit with Ohio State, per 247Sports. Mickens, who also plays receiver, has 192 tackles, 29 deflections and seven interceptions in three years.
4. ATH Drew Sanders
6-5, 210, Denton Ryan
The 4-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 3 ATH in the nation and No. 8 prospect in the state. He holds 17 offers. Sanders, who plays both ways, recorded 119 tackles, eight sacks and three interceptions last season, and rushed for 13 touchdowns.
5. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
6-1, 190, Rockwall
Committed to Ohio State. Also considered TCU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Arkansas and more. The 4-star prospect recorded over 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns.
6. DB Dwight McGlothern
6-2, 180, TC-Cedar Hill
The 5-star prospect is ranked as the No. 4 corner in the nation and No. 4 overall player in the state. Holds 18 offers and is projected to commit with Texas A&M, per 247Sports.
7. DL Branard Wright
6-3, 295, Dallas Carter
The 4-star prospect holds 27 offers and is projected to commit with LSU. He’s ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the country and No. 7 overall player in the state.
8. APB EJ Smith
6-0, 190, Dallas Jesuit
The son of Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, EJ is ranked as the No. 2 all-purpose back in the nation and No. 11 overall player in the state. Holds 16 offers.
9. DB Lorando Johnson
6-0, 180, Lancaster
The 4-star prospect holds 19 offers and projected to commit with LSU, per 247Sports. Ranked as the No. 9 corner in the country and No. 9 overall player in the state.
10. DB Chris Thompson Jr.
6-2, 195, Duncanville
The 4-star prospect holds 29 offers and projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Ranked as the No. 5 safety in the country and No. 15 overall player in the state.
11. DE Prince Dorbah
6-4, 210, Highland Park
The 4-star prospect is a three-time state champion and was voted defensive MVP of the 5A Division I state title game last season. Holds 13 offers and projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports.
12. OL Courtland Ford
6-6, 305, Cedar Hill
The 4-star tackle is committed to LSU. He’s ranked as the No. 22 tackle in the nation.
13. QB Ken Seals
6-3, 195, Weatherford
The 4-star Seals is ranked as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the state among 2020s. Accounted for over 2,800 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Holds 10 offers from Cincinnati, Minnesota, Boston College, Kansas and more.
14. DB Darius Snow
6-1, 215, Hebron
The 4-star prospect is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the nation and holds 25 offers.
15. RB Seth McGowan
5-11, 200, Mesquite Poteet
The 4-star back holds 27 offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Georgia and more. Recorded 1,600 yard and 25 touchdowns last season.
16. ATH DJ Graham
6-0, 175, Keller Central
Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered LSU, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more. The 4-star prospect is ranked as the No. 15 ATH in the country.
17. ATH Jahari Rogers
6-0, 170, Arlington
The 3-star athlete plays quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back. As QB, led Arlington to an undefeated regular season and accounted for 3,200 yards and 45 touchdowns. Holds 18 offers from Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Florida and more.
18. WR Marvin Mims
6-1, 165, Frisco Lone Star
The 4-star wideout holds 23 offers from TCU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconisn, Baylor, Texas A&M and more. Over 1,100 yards receiving each of the past two seasons with 26 touchdowns.
19. LB Brennon Scott
6-2, 220, Dallas Bishop Dunne
The 4-star Scott is ranked as the No. 25 linebacker in the country. Holds 27 offers and is projected to commit to Texas A&M.
20. OL Jake Majors
6-4, 280, Prosper
The 3-star tackle is committed to Texas. Also considered Oklahoma, Arkansas, Stanford, Washington and more.
