The Longhorns just offered this rising DFW prospect, who already has them from OU, TCU

Arlington 2020 quarterback Jahari Rogers has been a rising prospect ever since he led the Colts in the 7-on-7 state tournament last summer and after the season he had in the fall, the offers are starting to roll in.

Rogers, a 3-star ATH according to 247Sports, picked up his latest offer from the University of Texas.

“It’s all around a great program,” he said. “It feels great knowing a school like UT wants me, it’s amazing.”





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

#AGTG I’m beyond blessed & honored to say I have received an offer from The Univeristy of Texas #HookEm #webuzzn pic.twitter.com/G6knKrqKIV — Jahari Rogers (@jay4_era) February 7, 2019

Rogers has received 18 offers overall, but 10 have come in 2019. Oklahoma is leading 247Sports’ Crystal Ball projections at 75 percent while Baylor is second with 25 percent.

Rogers picked up an offer from Oklahoma on Jan. 28 and TCU on Jan. 18. Others in 2019 include Texas Tech, Kansas and Central Florida.

#AGTG I’m super excited and blessed to say I have received an offer from The University of Oklahoma #BOOMERSOONER pic.twitter.com/Pzg35hVBzw — Jahari Rogers (@jay4_era) January 29, 2019

“Recruiting has been going really well,” he said. “I’m blessed to be in this position. I’ve prayed for a long time and now since it’s really starting to unfold I’m just taking it day-by-day.”

He was named District 4-6A MVP and second team all-area after leading Arlington to a district title and an 11-1 record. He accounted for 3,500 yards and 46 touchdowns. He was also a nominee for the Landry Award.