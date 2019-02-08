High School Sports

The Longhorns just offered this rising DFW prospect, who already has them from OU, TCU

By Brian Gosset

February 08, 2019

Arlington Colts high school football, Jahari Rogers

Arlington quarterback Jahari Rogers threw for 203 yards and four touchdowns as the Colts beat Weatherford, 49-16, in a Class 6A Division II bi-district game at Maverick Stadium. Nov. 16, 2018.
Arlington 2020 quarterback Jahari Rogers has been a rising prospect ever since he led the Colts in the 7-on-7 state tournament last summer and after the season he had in the fall, the offers are starting to roll in.

Rogers, a 3-star ATH according to 247Sports, picked up his latest offer from the University of Texas.

“It’s all around a great program,” he said. “It feels great knowing a school like UT wants me, it’s amazing.”

Rogers has received 18 offers overall, but 10 have come in 2019. Oklahoma is leading 247Sports’ Crystal Ball projections at 75 percent while Baylor is second with 25 percent.

Rogers picked up an offer from Oklahoma on Jan. 28 and TCU on Jan. 18. Others in 2019 include Texas Tech, Kansas and Central Florida.

“Recruiting has been going really well,” he said. “I’m blessed to be in this position. I’ve prayed for a long time and now since it’s really starting to unfold I’m just taking it day-by-day.”

He was named District 4-6A MVP and second team all-area after leading Arlington to a district title and an 11-1 record. He accounted for 3,500 yards and 46 touchdowns. He was also a nominee for the Landry Award.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

