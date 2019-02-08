DFW QB, who accounted for 80 TDs the past two seasons, commits and signs here

After leading Haltom to its best season in program history, quarterback Michael Black signed with UT-Permian Basin on Wednesday during National Signing Day. He picked up the offer in October and committed on Tuesday.

“I really enjoyed the campus. It’s a great atmosphere and I love all the coaches,” Black said. “It’s been a long process and it’s the best spot for me.”

Black, who accounted for over 4,000 yards and nearly 50 touchdowns in 2018, waited for a Division I offer as long as he could, but one never came. He had a few other offers from D2, D3 and junior colleges.

“I told him ‘whatever you do I’ll back you, you got a scholarship and it’s all paid for’ and UTPB did a great job recruiting him,” Haltom head coach Jason Tucker said.

Black was an all-state selection as a junior after accounting for over 2,700 yards and 30 TDs. The Buffalos made history then when they went 6-5 and made their first playoff appearance since 2009. It was also their first winning season since 2000.

“D1 is everyone’s dream, so the decision was tough between UTPB or JUCO,” Black said. “I waited as long as I could. My mom always told me the degree is what matters. UTPB is where I belong.”





“They had another QB sign and the coaches said whichever one doesn’t make it at QB, then at least they have a wide receiver or defensive back,” Tucker added. “His goal was to play at the next level at a 4-year university and get a degree so we’re happy and proud of him.”

The Buffs rewrote the record books in 2018, capturing a district title and going undefeated in the regular season for the first time in 1997. They also reached the state quarterfinals for the first time before losing to Amarillo Tascosa.





One of their most memorable wins came in Week 7 when Black passed and ran for over 100 yards and scored four times as the Buffalos upset then No. 9 Euless Trinity, 48-34, on the road during the Trojans’ homecoming.

Black, who was District 3-6A MVP and honorable mention all state in 2018, has rushed for 100 or more yards in 12 games the last two seasons.

“He’s going to be missed,” Tucker said. “He was a big part of our success, glad he came through and we hope his success has made an imprint on our program going forward.”

Also joining Black at signing day were Dominique Biggins, Julian Johnson and Decorian Mitchell, who are all attending Cisco Junior College. Tucker said they’ll probably have two more sign before the year is over.

Mitchell and Johnson both recorded over 1,000 yards receiving and accounted for 22 TD catches. Biggins, a defensive end, registered 59 tackles, 13 for loss and six sacks.

“The UTPB coaches were always up here watching me after they offered so that meant a lot too,” Black said. “I wanted to go some where that wanted me there.”