Benbrook running back, who rushed for over 3,000 yards in 2018, commits and signs here

By Brian Gosset

February 06, 2019 09:35 AM

Benbrook RB Quintan Jackson signs his national letter of intent with Southern Nazarene, Wednesday Feb. 6, 2019.
Benbrook running back Quintan Jackson, who rushed for a career-high 3,067 yards this season, signed with Southern Nazarene on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

He was offered by SNU on Jan. 28 and committed on Tuesday. He picked up his first offer from UT-Permian Basin on Jan. 23.

Jackson rushed for 37 touchdowns for the playoff-bound Bobcats. He became the first Benbrook player to be named to the first-team all-state team in Class 4A. He finished his three-year career with over 6,200 yards and 72 touchdowns.

0920hsfbAnna-Benbrook 10
Benbrook’s Quintan Jackson,center finds the hole in the Anna defense to run through during the first half of Thursday’s September 20, 2018 football game at Farington Field in Fort Worth. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Jackson gained 3,017 yards in the regular season and rushed for 200 yards in nine games and 300 or more in seven. He had a career-high 445 yards with 5 TDs against Lake Worth. He had 413 yards and 6 TDs against Castleberry.

The Bobcats finished their third season at 8-3 with a second-place finish in the district.

In his career, Jackson hit the century mark 25 times in 31 games. His career average is 201 yards per game and 8.8 per rush. This season he averaged 279 yards per game and 12.9 per rush.

