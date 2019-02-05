Here’s an NFL mock draft featuring only the top 2019 DFW recruits

The NFL season is officially over after the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

Next up is April’s draft in Nashville.

So we decided to have a little fun and do an NFL mock draft featuring only DFW 2019 recruits (National Signing Day is Feb. 6).

1. Arizona Cardinals

Theo Wease, WR, Allen

About the pick: The Cardinals are in need of OL, WR and CB and the 5-star Oklahoma bound receiver would be the perfect fit for the Kliff Kingsbury offense. Wease, the No. 4 player in the country, recorded 72 catches, 1,042 yards and 16 TDs in 2018 for the Eagles.

Allen WR and Oklahoma signee Theo Wease Greg Powers 247Sports

2. San Francisco 49ers

Marcel Brooks, LB, Marcus

About the pick: The Niners are in search of an edge rusher and LB and Brooks would be the man for them. The 5-star LSU signee is a playmaker who is ranked as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 5 overall prospect in the state.

Marcus 2019 linebacker Marcel Brooks 247Sports

3. New York Jets

Trejan Bridges, WR, Hebron

About the pick: The Jets are looking for a wide receiver, but the 4-star Oklahoma signee can do much more than catch the ball. Bridges recorded 58 catches, 834 yards, 13 TDs, 55 carries, 433 yards, 7 TDs, and also played some defense and special teams.

Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He’s currently committed to Oklahoma. Greg Powers, 247Sports

4. Oakland Raiders

Lewis Cine, DB, TC-Cedar Hill

About the pick: The Raiders get three picks in the first round after shipping Khalil Mack to Chicago and Amari Cooper to Dallas. Their first pick goes to the Georgia signee, who’s ranked as the No. 3 safety in the nation.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NaNa Osafo-Mensah, DE, Nolan Catholic

About the pick: An All-American before enrolling at Notre Dame this spring, Osafo-Mensah is a quick and powerful defensive end, but can also line up at linebacker. He has one of the highest IQs in the game.

Nana Osafo-Mensah, a four-star recruit from Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, is one of the top recruits in the country. He’s committed to Notre Dame. Greg Powers 247Sports

6. New York Giants

Grant Tisdale, QB, Allen

About the pick: With Tisdale off the board, that makes two Eagles in the Top-6 of the draft. The QB reigns need to be turned over with Eli Manning at 38. Tisdale recorded 6,700 total yards and 89 TDs the past two seasons.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Baylor Cupp, TE, Brock

About the pick: The Jags are looking to replace Blake Bortles, but they also need blocking up front. The 6-foot-7 Texas A&M signee and 5-star prospect is one of the top blocking tight ends in the country, but can also help in the pass game.

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp is rated as a five-star recruit, the No. 1 tight end in the country, No. 2 player in Texas, and No. 16 prospect in the country, according to 247Sports.com. He signed with Texas A&M. 247Sports

8. Detroit Lions

Demani Richardson, DB, Waxahachie

About the pick: The Texas A&M signee is a perfect fit for the Lions. Richardson is ranked the No. 7 safety in the nation and No. 13 overall prospect in the state.

9. Buffalo Bills

Dylan Wright, WR, West Mesquite

About the pick: The 4-star A&M signee is ranked as the No. 12 WR in the nation and No. 11 overall player in the state and would find instant success alongside Bills’ QB Josh Allen.

10. Denver Broncos

Jeffery Carter, CB, Legacy

About the pick: The Broncos are looking for a corner and Carter, who’s enrolled at Alabama, is ranked as the No. 9 cornerback in the nation and No. 15 prospect in the state.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Austin Stogner, TE, Prestonwood

About the pick: The Bengals biggest need are at LB, TE and QB. Stogner, the 4-star Oklahoma signee, is sitting at No. 10 in DFW’s Top 50 2019 recruits. He recorded 50 catches, 691 yards and 6 TDs.

Four-star tight end Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian High School) is rated as the No. 2 TE in the country, according to 247Sports. Greg Powers, 247Sports

12. Green Bay Packers

Jalen Catalon, S, Legacy

About the pick: The Packers need an edge rusher and safety, and with Catalon still on the board, Green Bay goes with the 4-star Arkansas commits as its first choice. Catalon recorded 297 tackles and 12 INTs as a sophomore and junior.

Mansfield Legacy quarterback Jalen Catalon (5) runs for a touchdown against North Forney in a 5A Division II Regional round high school football playoff game, Dec. 2, at Eagle Stadium in Allen, Texas. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

13. Miami Dolphins

Hunter Spears, DL, Sachse

About the pick: Spears, who’s enrolled at Notre Dame, is ranked as the No. 21 defensive tackle in the nation.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Steven Parker, DL, South Oak Cliff

About the pick: The Falcons are in need of an edge rusher and Parker finished with over 100 tackles, 36 for loss and 20 sacks.

15. Washington Redskins

Jacob Clark, QB, Rockwall

About the pick: With Alex Smith’s injury up in the air, it might be time to look for a franchise QB. Clark, who’s enrolled at Minnesota, recorded over 6,700 yards and 67 TDs the past two seasons.

Rockwall 3-star QB Jacob Clark Greg Powers 247Sports

16. Carolina Panthers

Branson Bragg, OL, Crandall

About the pick: The Panthers top priority is offensive lineman and the Stanford signee is the No. 4 center in the nation.

17. Cleveland Browns

Kam Brown, WR, Colleyville Heritage

About the pick: Baker Mayfield is looking for another weapon on offense and the 4-star Brown, who’s enrolled at A&M, can be a big addition. He recorded 101 catches, 1,700 yards, 27 TDs the past two seasons.

Colleyville Heritage 4-star WR Kameron Brown, who’s committed to Texas A&M. Greg Powers 247Sports

18. Minnesota Vikings

EJ Ndoma-Ogar, OL, Allen

About the pick: Three Allen Eagles are off the board after the Vikings go after the Oklahoma signee.

19. Tennessee Titans

Langston Anderson, WR, Midlothian Heritage

About the pick: The Titans need a little more offense and Anderson can be their guy. The Oklahoma State signee recorded 63 catches, 1,120 yards and 18 TDs in the fall.

Midlothian Heritage WR Langston Anderson 247Sports

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Anfernee Orji, LB, Rockwall

About the pick: The Vandy signee recorded 84 tackles, 13 for loss, four sacks, three interceptions and six pass deflections as a junior, and added 94 tackles as a senior.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Enoch Jackson, DT, Legacy

About the pick: The Broncos are tied with Allen for the most first-round picks after the Seahawks go after the Arkansas signee, who was voted district defensive MVP as a junior after making 52 tackles, 19 for loss and six sacks.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Nnamdi Adim-Madumere, WR, FW Southwest

About the pick: Adim-Madumere, who’s signed with Minnesota, is a big target, catching 13 TDs as a junior. He’d be a perfect weapon for Lamar Jacksok.

23. Houston Texans

Brian Williams, S, Bishop Dunne

About the pick: Williams remains on the board and safety is one of Houston concerns. Williams, who’s signed with A&M, is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the country.

24. Oakland Raiders

Colt Ellison, DE, Aledo

About the pick: The Raiders add another weapon on defense in Ellison, who’s signed with TCU. He recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks as a sophomore and junior.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Thalen Robinson, OT, Bowie

About the pick: With future NFL Hall of Famer Jason Peters nearing 37, the Eagles are going to draft Robinson, the 3-star Missouri signee, to take his place and anchor the left side of the offensive line.

26. Indianapolis Colts

La’Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto

About the pick: Shenault would be an ideal choice for Andrew Luck and this Colts offense as they look to get to the AFC Championship game. He recorded 133 catches, 1,700 yards, 12 TDs the past two seasons.

27. Oakland Raiders

Marcus Alexander, OL, Sunnyvale

About the pick: Oakland needs help virtually everywhere, so why not stock up in the trenches? Run blocking is an area where there’s room to improve and Alexander, who’s signed with Oklahoma, is ranked as the No. 24 offensive guard in the nation.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Jayden Jernigan, DL, Allen

About the pick: The Eagles also have four first rounders now after the Chargers select the Oklahoma State signee.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Owens, S, Plano East

About the pick: The Texas signee is ranked as the No. 9 safety in the nation and No. 18 overall player in the state. He’s one of the most intriguing prospects in the country who would solidify the backend of the Chiefs secondary for years to come.

30. Green Bay Packers

William Jones, CB, Summit

About the pick: After the Packers drafted Catalon at No. 14, Green Bay’s next need is at corner. Jones, who’s signed with Kansas State, recorded eight interceptions and 19 deflections the past two seasons.

31. Los Angeles Rams

Marquez Beason, ATH, Duncanville

About the pick: The Illinois signee was the best available, sitting at No. 13 in DFW’s Top 50. Beason is ranked the No. 5 athlete in the nation, No. 17 overall prospect in the state. His versatility is too much to pass up here.

32. New England Patriots

Taurean Carter, DT, Legacy

About the pick: The Broncos now have four first rounders as the Arkansas signee is headed to New England. Carter, recorded 65 tackles, 16 for loss as a junior. What a steal for the Super Bowl champions.