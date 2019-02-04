Mizzou commit Anthony Watkins not worried about NCAA sanctions: ‘I’m a Missouri Tiger’

Despite NCAA sanctions levied against the University of Missouri on Thursday, Fort Worth South Hills running back Anthony Watkins says he’s going to honor his signing with the Tigers.

Mizzou’s football program will have a post-season ban for the 2019-2020 season, a five percent reduction in scholarships, and several recruiting restrictions as part of the punishment handed down by the NCAA after a tutor for the school was found to have completed homework and tests for 12 student-athletes on the football, baseball, and softball teams.

“I’m fine with not having a bowl game next season,“ said Watkins, a 3-star running back. “I’m a Missouri Tiger.”





That’s music to Missouri’s ears as Watkins will join the program having followed up a junior year that produced 1,600 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns with a senior campaign where he gained 2,601 yards on 295 carries with 34 TDs.

“When I went out there for an official visit, it felt like home when they were talking to me,” said Watkins, who signed on December 19. “When it came down to the major courses that I’m trying to go after, which is petroleum engineering, that made me say that this is where home is.”

Watkins was named honorable mention all-state on offense by the Associated Press in 2017 after playing running back, quarterback, linebacker, and returning kicks.

He only played running back last season, when he earned a first-team all-state nod.

Darren Lauber

“Anthony was the workhorse this year,” said South Hills coach Mika Harp, in his first season as a head coach. “We had a turnover in the coaching staff and the one solid thing that we knew we had was Anthony.

“I couldn’t imagine that he would have had the year he did. I don’t think people realize this, but this was only the second year he’s played running back.”

Out of the 21 offers Watkins garnered, including from Baylor and Texas Tech, his only other serious consideration was given to Oklahoma State where he made a visit over the summer.

Part of that interest was due to former classmates, Tracin and Tylan Wallace, who Watkins looked up to during their time together at South Hills. Tylan was 2018 Biletnikoff Award finalist, which is given to the top receiver in the country.

“With him just talking to me and with us competing at practice, then watching him do what he’s done, helps,” said Watkins of Tylan Wallace. “It really just made me feel like I’ve got next after he leaves.”

Although Tracin has been injured much of his time at OSU, Tylan has been one of the top playmakers in the country, which has instilled confidence in Watkins that he can compete at the college level.

“I feel like it’s going to be a new breed,” said Watkins of playing in the Southeastern Conference against the likes of Alabama and Georgia. “It’s not high school any more, it’s college. You’re playing against the best of the best and I think it’s going to be a good experience for me.”

“They just don’t make six-foot, two-hundred pound running backs and I think he’s going to go to Coach [Cornell] Ford at the University of Missouri, who has a pretty good pedigree of developing running backs,” said Harp. “I think the sky is the limit with him.”