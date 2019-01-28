Paschal senior “Boogie” was once homeless. Now she can go to Houston tuition free

Paschal senior Danielle Wilson has always had a knack for basketball.

But life hasn’t always been as easy as she makes things look on the hardwood.

Her mother was a single parent and the family moved around a lot. They were once homeless and even stayed at various hotels during Wilson’s childhood.

“I still managed to help raise my little sister and make time for school and basketball every morning,” Wilson said. “Coaches would help me too, they would pick me up back when I lived in Arlington until we were able to move closer.”

She’s been accepted to Tulane, received an academic scholarship to Houston and applied to Oklahoma State. There will be more soon. She wants to go into architecture.

“I love the game, but school comes first,” Wilson said. “We’ve struggled and I just hope one day I’m good enough at basketball that I play in college, get a good education, and help my mom out later in life.

“She always wants the best out of me. She always pushes me to do better. Just have to push through when you’re facing adversity and have to face it head on like she did raising us.”

Off the court, Wilson is in the top 10 percent in her class and scored a 1330 on the SAT. She’s been on the all-district academic team multiple times. Paschal head coach David Geer is hoping she make all-state academic this season.

“Danielle is in AP and honor classes, has been since she was a freshman,” Geer said. “She’s got a heart of gold.”

Together, Wilson and Greer have helped alter the direction of Paschal’s program.

The Panthers were riding a 57-game district losing streak before Geer took the job and they hadn’t won a district game in a decade.

But the Panthers won a district game in 2017 and finished with double digits wins including two in district in 2018. They’re 13-17 this season, their most wins in over a decade, and 3-9 in 4-6A, most in district in 20 years.





The Panthers have won 32 games with Wilson on the team.

“Danielle has been a big part of it all,” Geer said. “We’re closing that gap and we’re in most games now. Coach Jake Bostick does a great job helping change the culture with his motivational speeches, a lot credit goes to him too.”

On the season, Wilson is averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game.

As a junior, Wilson averaged 15.4 points per game. She’s recorded over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.

“I’ve coached every kid you can imagine. She’s a quiet kid, but I love the way she handles herself in the gym,” Geer said. “She love everyone and everyone loves her. She’s a sweetheart of a kid and we’ve hit it off since Day 1.

“Danielle is a very versatile player. She can play inside, outside, point guard, she’s played all spots for us since I’ve been here. She can handle the ball and a great passer. That’s what I try to sale to coaches. She’s just a great kid and you can’t go wrong with recruiting or signing her.”