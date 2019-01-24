Fort Worth area high school boys basketball leaders

Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
POINTS
Player, School Avg.
Brandon Haddock, Carroll 23.0
Trey Tennyson, Legacy 22.3
Evan McCarthy, Grace Prep 19.2
Tanner Hill, Grapevine Faith 19.1
Isaiah Crawford, North Crowley 18.6
Trazarien White, Timberview 18.0
CJ Smith, Timberview 17.0
Cortland Blake, Brewer 16.2
Jarian Lowery, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 16.0
Matthew Reeves, Legacy 13.4
Jordyn Vicente, Timber Creek 13.0
Tristan Starks, Timberview 13.0
Myles McCrary, Grace Prep 13.0
Isaiah Wyatt, North Crowley 12.9
Caden Price, Lake Country 11.9
REBOUNDS
Player, School Avg.
Jackson Braun, Grapevine Faith 9.8
Myles McCrary, Grace Prep 9.0
Trazarien White, Timberview 8.0
Isaiah Crawford, North Crowley 7.7
Caden Price, Lake Country 6.6
Cortland Blake, Brewer 6.3
Chris Jordan, North Crowley 6.1
Trey Tennyson, Legacy 6.0
Evan McCarthy, Grace Prep 5.3
Cesar Montejano, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 5.1
ASSISTS
Player, School Avg.
David Woosley, Brewer 4.9
Tanner Hill, Grapevine Faith 4.6
Brandon Lawrence, Grace Prep 4.5
Isaiah Crawford, North Crowley 4.4
CJ Smith, Timberview 4.0
Brandon Haddock, Carroll 4.0
Devin Avent, Brewer 3.5
3-POINTERS
Aaron Lelek, Brewer 73
Evan McCarthy, Grace Prep 54
Isaiah Wyatt, North Crowley 54
Spencer Smith, Grapevine Faith 49
Matthew Reeves, Legacy 49
Trey Tennyson, Legacy 49
Michael Mouser, Timber Creek 47
Colton Phillips, Lake Country 44
Wyatt Gay, Lake Country 38
Cortland Blake, Brewer 38
Tre Ballard, North Crowley 37
Tanner Hill, Grapevine Faith 32
Erik Maldonado, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 32
Blade Neel, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 31
OFFENSE
Burleson Centennial 74.5
Lake Ridge 73.7
Grace Prep 72.8
Timberview 71.9
Northwest 70.6
Wyatt 70.3
Kennedale 69.3
Dunbar 66.1
Legacy 65.7
Grapevine Faith 65.1
Brock 64.9
North Crowley 63.7
LD Bell 63.6
Fellowship 63.6
Coll. Heritage 63.0
DEFENSE
Brewer 39.5
Brock 42.0
Southwest 44.2
Kennedale 45.2
FW Christian 45.2
Saginaw 45.7
Nolan Catholic 45.9
Keller 46.6
Paschal 48.4
North Crowley 48.8
Fellowship 48.9
Timber Creek 50.1
Grapevine Faith 50.2
