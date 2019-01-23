DFW has five 5-stars in final Top247 football rankings. The top recruit is from Brock

The final Top 247 for the Class of 2019 were released by 247Sports on Wednesday.
National Signing Day is Feb. 6.
Texas had 28 football players on the final rankings including 16 from Dallas-Fort Worth.
Antonio Alfano, a 5-star DE from New Jersey, is ranked as the No. 1 player. He’s signed with Alabama. Corner Derek Stingley, a 5-star from Louisiana, is ranked No. 2. He’s signed with LSU.
Converse Judson 5-star DT DeMarvin Leal, who’s singed with Texas A&M, is the top ranked Texan at No. 3.
Here are DFW recruits that made the final 247:
16. Baylor Cupp, Brock
6-6, 240, 5-star TE, Signed with Texas A&M
17. Marcel Brooks, Marcus
6-2, 195, 5-star LB, Signed with LSU
24. Tyler Owens, Plano East
6-2, 200, 5-star S, Signed with Texas
30. Jeffery Carter, Legacy
6-0, 185, 5-star CB, Signed with Alabama
37. Theo Wease, Allen
6-2, 200, 5-star WR, Signed with Oklahoma
56. Demani Richardson, Waxahachie
6-1, 210, 4-star S, Signed with Texas A&M
75. Dylan Wright, West Mesquite
6-4, 215, 4-star WR, Signed with Texas A&M
82. Branson Bragg, Crandall
6-4, 310, 4-star OC, Signed with Stanford
88. Trejan Bridges, Hebron
6-1, 180, 4-star WR, Signed with Oklahoma
93. Austin Stogner, Prestonwood
6-6, 235, 4-star TE, Signed with Oklahoma
94. Langston Anderson, Midlothian Heritage
6-2, 195, 4-star WR, Signed with Oklahoma State
95. Lewis Cine, TC-Cedar Hill
6-2, 180, 4-star S, Signed with Georgia
126. Brian Williams, Bishop Dunne
6-1, 210, 4-star S, Signed with Texas A&M
132. Marquez Beason, Duncanville
5-10, 180, 4-star ATH, Signed with Illinois
217. EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Allen
6-3, 340, 4-star OG, Signed with Oklahoma
222. NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Nolan Catholic
6-3, 225, 4-star DE, Signed with Notre Dame
