DFW has five 5-stars in final Top247 football rankings. The top recruit is from Brock

The final Top 247 for the Class of 2019 were released by 247Sports on Wednesday.

National Signing Day is Feb. 6.

Texas had 28 football players on the final rankings including 16 from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Antonio Alfano, a 5-star DE from New Jersey, is ranked as the No. 1 player. He’s signed with Alabama. Corner Derek Stingley, a 5-star from Louisiana, is ranked No. 2. He’s signed with LSU.

Converse Judson 5-star DT DeMarvin Leal, who’s singed with Texas A&M, is the top ranked Texan at No. 3.

Here are DFW recruits that made the final 247:

16. Baylor Cupp, Brock

6-6, 240, 5-star TE, Signed with Texas A&M

SHARE COPY LINK Wide receiver Baylor Cupp’s catch from Tripp Jones puts the Eagles up 14-0 on Kemp.

17. Marcel Brooks, Marcus

6-2, 195, 5-star LB, Signed with LSU

Flower Mound Marcus 4-star OLB Marcel Brooks, who’s committed to LSU, competes at The Opening at The Star in early July. Andrew Ivins 247Sports

24. Tyler Owens, Plano East

6-2, 200, 5-star S, Signed with Texas

30. Jeffery Carter, Legacy

6-0, 185, 5-star CB, Signed with Alabama

Mansfield Legacy 4-star CB Jeffery Carter competes at The Opening at The Star in early July. Mike Roach 247Sports

37. Theo Wease, Allen

6-2, 200, 5-star WR, Signed with Oklahoma

Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers. Greg Powers, 247Sports 247 Sports

56. Demani Richardson, Waxahachie

6-1, 210, 4-star S, Signed with Texas A&M

75. Dylan Wright, West Mesquite

6-4, 215, 4-star WR, Signed with Texas A&M

Four-star WR Dylan Wright (West Mesquite) currently has 38 offers and should get even more with a big senior season. Greg Powers, 247Sports

82. Branson Bragg, Crandall

6-4, 310, 4-star OC, Signed with Stanford

88. Trejan Bridges, Hebron

6-1, 180, 4-star WR, Signed with Oklahoma

Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He’s currently committed to Oklahoma. Greg Powers, 247Sports

93. Austin Stogner, Prestonwood

6-6, 235, 4-star TE, Signed with Oklahoma

Four-star tight end Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian High School) is rated as the No. 2 TE in the country, according to 247Sports. Greg Powers, 247Sports

94. Langston Anderson, Midlothian Heritage

6-2, 195, 4-star WR, Signed with Oklahoma State

95. Lewis Cine, TC-Cedar Hill

6-2, 180, 4-star S, Signed with Georgia

126. Brian Williams, Bishop Dunne

6-1, 210, 4-star S, Signed with Texas A&M

Dallas Bishop Dunne’s Brian Williams is a 5-star recruit and the top-rated safety in the country. Brian Perroni 247Sports

132. Marquez Beason, Duncanville

5-10, 180, 4-star ATH, Signed with Illinois

217. EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Allen

6-3, 340, 4-star OG, Signed with Oklahoma

222. NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Nolan Catholic

6-3, 225, 4-star DE, Signed with Notre Dame