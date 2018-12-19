Why Jeffery Carter went with Alabama over Texas A&M; 3 others sign from Mansfield Legacy

Alabama coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide never showed any disdain toward Mansfield Legacy corner Jeffery Carter, even when the 4-star prospect was committed elsewhere.

That meant a lot to him and with one final pitch, Carter was saying “Roll Tide.”

What’s understood don’t need to be explained RESPECT MY DECISION! pic.twitter.com/v1iNZM6JfK — Scooby (@jcarter2133) December 9, 2018

Carter, who flipped from A&M to Bama last week, signed his letter of intent during the early the signing period on Wednesday at Legacy High School alongside teammates Enoch Jackson (Arkansas), Ife Adeyi (Houston) and cousin Taurean Carter (Arkansas).

“They never showed any backlash and they said they always had my back no matter what even when I wasn’t with them,” Carter said. “I wanted to play for the best defensive back coach and Coach Saban. You can’t ask for more.”

It was obviously a huge day for Carter, but he was equally as happy to be sharing the moment with some of his closest friends, and a cousin.

“Tauren and I have been talking about this for the longest time,” Carter said. “I’m happy for my cousin. I hope we beat them every year, but I hope he does real well.”

Coach Saban and some of his staff made a trip to Legacy on Dec. 13.

“I didn’t know,” Legacy coach Chris Melson said on Carter’s switch. “But it’s about what’s best for him and his education. You can’t fault him for going to Alabama. To be coached by Nick Saban every day is a great opportunity. It was hard decision for him, but he made a good one.”

Carter is ranked as the No. 11 corner in the nation and No. 17 overall player in the state, per 247Sports.

He had 23 offers from the likes of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Baylor, Ohio State.

“He’ll do whatever he sets his mind to,” Melson said. “If he goes in there and competes and does everything he’s capable of, then he’ll play next year.”

Carter leaves in three days and will enroll next month.

“This means a lot. I’ve worked a long time for this and I’m blessed to sign and continue my football career,” he said.

Taurean Carter and Jackson, both defensive tackles, signed with Arkansas while Adeyi, a wide receiver and return man, signed with Houston.

“It’s an exciting time for them and their families,” Melson said. “They’re all going to great universities and each school is getting a great player and great kid.”

Alabama plays Oklahoma in the national semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.