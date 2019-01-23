Local RB, who rushed for 3,067 yards and 37 TDs this season, picks up first offer

Benbrook all-state 2019 running back Quintan Jackson received his first offer on Wednesday from UT-Permian Basin, he announced on Twitter.

“All I have to say is it’s a relief and I’m happy,” he said. “Hopefully there are more to come.”

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Jackson rushed for a career-high 3,067 yards and 37 touchdowns this season for the playoff-bound Bobcats. He finished his three-year career with over 6,200 yards and 72 touchdowns.

Thanks to those numbers, Jackson became the first Benbrook player to be named to the first-team all-state team in Class 4A.

Jackson gained 3,017 yards in the regular season. He rushed for 200 yards in nine games and 300 or more in seven. He had a career-high 445 yards with 5 TDs against Lake Worth. He had 413 yards and 6 TDs against Castleberry.

The Bobcats finished their third season at 8-3 with a second-place finish in the district standings.

In his career, Jackson hit the century mark 25 times in 31 games. His career average is 201 yards per game and 8.8 per rush. This season he averaged 279 yards per game and 12.9 per rush.