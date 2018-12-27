Fort Worth’s Elite: Top 10 high school athletes of 2018

Here are Fort Worth’s Top 10 high school athletes of 2018.
Maddie Cawley, Lake Country Christian, Basketball
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The 2019 forward was named to the TAPPS 4A all-state team after the Eagles took down Brentwood Christian to win the state title in March.
Signed with Tarleton State in November, Cawley averaged 12.8 points, 13 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game last season. She recorded 27 double doubles and 7 triple doubles.
Cawley had averages of 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.6 steals per game in 15 games this season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.
Paige Flickinger, Byron Nelson, Volleyball
The LSU (indoor and beach) commit was voted District 5-6A MVP after helping the Bobcats to a 42-2 record and regional quarterfinal appearance.
Flickinger registered career highs of 540 kills and 60 blocks, and added 600 digs and 24 double-doubles. She had 6 games of at least 20 kills and 20 digs.
Flickinger was named Star-Telegram Offensive POY, TGCA and Prep Volleyball POY, MaxPrep first-team All-American and a TGCA all star.
Quintan Jackson, Benbrook, Football
Only fitting that Jackson became the first Bobcat football player to be voted first-team all-state after a historic 2018 season.
The senior running back rushed for over 3,000 yards and 37 TDs in 11 games, helping the Bobcats finish second in district and secure a playoff berth.
Jackson averaged 279 yards and over 3 TDs per game. He averaged 13 yards per carry (237 rushes). He rushed for 300 yards on seven occasions and 400 yards twice, including a career-high 445 in Week 6 vs. Lake Worth.
He’s also the starting point guard for the basketball team.
Madi Martin, Southlake Carroll, Soccer, Football
The best goalie in program history (school-record 43 career shutouts) recorded 92 saves and 15 shutouts, and allowed just nine goals last season for the Dragons, who reached the regional quarterfinals.
But Martin also excelled with the football pads on, joining the football team in 2018. The senior made 11 of 12 extra points and appeared in 7 games.
She became to first female player to score a point in program history when she went 5 of 5 in Week 2 vs. Colleyville Heritage.
Jase McClellan, Aledo, Football
The 5-star 2020 Oklahoma commit had 12 games of least 100 yards rushing and helped the Bearcats win their 8th state football title, which ties a UIL record.
McClellan was voted state title game Offensive MVP after rushing for 146 yards and 3 TDs.
On the season, he rushed for 2,073 yards and 47 TDs in 14 games, both career highs during his 3 years. He rushed for 200 yards twice, including a career-high 299 in the area round vs. Lovejoy.
Jasmine Moore, Lake Ridge, Track
Voted Texas Gatorade Player of the Year for track and field, Moore committed and signed with national champion Georgia in November.
The No. 1 track athlete in the country won her third-straight state title in the long jump and helped the Eagles win the 4x200 meter relay.
But her best accomplishment came in defending her high jump crown when she recorded a score of 45 feet and 4 3/4 inches, which would’ve been a national record if not for high winds.
Graydon Morris, Aledo, Cross Country, Track
Morris has had an incredible high school career and he still has a year and a half left.
He won the 3200 and 1600 state titles in the spring during the track season and followed it up with his second-straight cross country state championship in the fall.
It didn’t stop there as Morris was a first-team All-American after finishing third at the Foot Locker Nationals earlier this month in San Diego.
Molly Phillips, Mansfield, Volleyball
The Texas signee was named Star-Telegram POY after setting a school-record with a Dallas-Fort Worth leading 768 kills.
She also had a career high of 479 digs and 63 aces. She recorded 20 kills in 14 games and finished her 4-year career with a program-record 2,003 kills.
Phillips was voted District 7-6A Co-Hitter of the Year, TGCA all-state and MaxPreps All-American.
Paxton Scheurer, Mansfield, Softball
The UNLV freshman was the top pitcher and hitter for the 2018 District 4-6A champions.
She went 20-1 with 260 strikeouts and a 0.78 ERA. At the plate, Scheurer recorded 45 hits, 7 home runs and 57 RBIs.
She was named TGCA all-state, an All-American by FloSoftball and MaxPreps and was a DFW Fastpitch all star.
Anthony Watkins, South Hills, Football
The Missouri signee was voted Class 5A first-team all-state after finishing second in rushing for the area.
Watkins led the Scorpions with 2,601 yards and 34 TDs. He recorded 100 yards in 9 of 10 games and rushed for 200 yards seven times. That included a career-high 509 yards rushing in Week 3 vs. Saginaw, which ranks in the Top-15 all time in state history. Watkins scored a TD in all but one game.
He’s also a starter for the basketball team.
Comments