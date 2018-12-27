Fort Worth’s Elite: Top 10 high school athletes of 2018

Here are Fort Worth’s Top 10 high school athletes of 2018.

Maddie Cawley, Lake Country Christian, Basketball

Watching @Maddie_1246 has been a joy the past 2+ yrs. I can speak on behalf of @LCCSathletics thank u #12 for ur time as a Lady Eagle. 94 gms the past 3 yrs, 49 dbl dbls, 9 tri dbls, avg 13.6 pts 11.2 rebs 5.9 asts 3.9 stls 2.7 blks. Wish u the best at @Tarleton_WBK next yr kiddo pic.twitter.com/HqPshWagxa — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 9, 2018

The 2019 forward was named to the TAPPS 4A all-state team after the Eagles took down Brentwood Christian to win the state title in March.

Signed with Tarleton State in November, Cawley averaged 12.8 points, 13 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game last season. She recorded 27 double doubles and 7 triple doubles.

Cawley had averages of 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.6 steals per game in 15 games this season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Paige Flickinger, Byron Nelson, Volleyball

The LSU (indoor and beach) commit was voted District 5-6A MVP after helping the Bobcats to a 42-2 record and regional quarterfinal appearance.

Flickinger registered career highs of 540 kills and 60 blocks, and added 600 digs and 24 double-doubles. She had 6 games of at least 20 kills and 20 digs.

Flickinger was named Star-Telegram Offensive POY, TGCA and Prep Volleyball POY, MaxPrep first-team All-American and a TGCA all star.

Quintan Jackson, Benbrook, Football

Benbrook’s Quintan Jackson,center finds the hole in the Anna defense to run through during the first half of Thursday’s September 20, 2018 football game at Farington Field in Fort Worth. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Only fitting that Jackson became the first Bobcat football player to be voted first-team all-state after a historic 2018 season.

The senior running back rushed for over 3,000 yards and 37 TDs in 11 games, helping the Bobcats finish second in district and secure a playoff berth.

Jackson averaged 279 yards and over 3 TDs per game. He averaged 13 yards per carry (237 rushes). He rushed for 300 yards on seven occasions and 400 yards twice, including a career-high 445 in Week 6 vs. Lake Worth.

He’s also the starting point guard for the basketball team.

Madi Martin, Southlake Carroll, Soccer, Football

Madi Martin, Southlake Carroll’s standout goalkeeper, will be on the pads during the 2018 football season. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

The best goalie in program history (school-record 43 career shutouts) recorded 92 saves and 15 shutouts, and allowed just nine goals last season for the Dragons, who reached the regional quarterfinals.

But Martin also excelled with the football pads on, joining the football team in 2018. The senior made 11 of 12 extra points and appeared in 7 games.

She became to first female player to score a point in program history when she went 5 of 5 in Week 2 vs. Colleyville Heritage.

Jase McClellan, Aledo, Football

Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) celebrates his touchdown with team mates Mylen Hayhurst (23) and Jordan Montes (31) in the first half of a Texas High School 5A Division II State Championship football game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Aledo led 28-12 at the half. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

The 5-star 2020 Oklahoma commit had 12 games of least 100 yards rushing and helped the Bearcats win their 8th state football title, which ties a UIL record.

McClellan was voted state title game Offensive MVP after rushing for 146 yards and 3 TDs.

On the season, he rushed for 2,073 yards and 47 TDs in 14 games, both career highs during his 3 years. He rushed for 200 yards twice, including a career-high 299 in the area round vs. Lovejoy.

Jasmine Moore, Lake Ridge, Track

Mansfield Lake Ridge junior Jasmine Moore, shown at last year’s UIL state track and field meet, defended her Class 5A state titles in the long jump and triple jump Friday in Austin.

Voted Texas Gatorade Player of the Year for track and field, Moore committed and signed with national champion Georgia in November.

The No. 1 track athlete in the country won her third-straight state title in the long jump and helped the Eagles win the 4x200 meter relay.

But her best accomplishment came in defending her high jump crown when she recorded a score of 45 feet and 4 3/4 inches, which would’ve been a national record if not for high winds.

Graydon Morris, Aledo, Cross Country, Track

Aledo junior Graydon Morris Victah Sailer Photorun.net

Morris has had an incredible high school career and he still has a year and a half left.

He won the 3200 and 1600 state titles in the spring during the track season and followed it up with his second-straight cross country state championship in the fall.

It didn’t stop there as Morris was a first-team All-American after finishing third at the Foot Locker Nationals earlier this month in San Diego.

Molly Phillips, Mansfield, Volleyball

Mansfield senior hitter Molly Phillips signs with Texas last month. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

The Texas signee was named Star-Telegram POY after setting a school-record with a Dallas-Fort Worth leading 768 kills.

She also had a career high of 479 digs and 63 aces. She recorded 20 kills in 14 games and finished her 4-year career with a program-record 2,003 kills.

Phillips was voted District 7-6A Co-Hitter of the Year, TGCA all-state and MaxPreps All-American.

Paxton Scheurer, Mansfield, Softball

Mansfield pitcher Paxton Scheurer Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

The UNLV freshman was the top pitcher and hitter for the 2018 District 4-6A champions.

She went 20-1 with 260 strikeouts and a 0.78 ERA. At the plate, Scheurer recorded 45 hits, 7 home runs and 57 RBIs.

She was named TGCA all-state, an All-American by FloSoftball and MaxPreps and was a DFW Fastpitch all star.

Anthony Watkins, South Hills, Football

South Hills running back Anthony Watkins (5) stiff arms Boswell wide receiver Jordan Naylor (6) for yardage during the first half of a high school football game at Clark Stadium Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. South Hills led 13-9 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

The Missouri signee was voted Class 5A first-team all-state after finishing second in rushing for the area.

Watkins led the Scorpions with 2,601 yards and 34 TDs. He recorded 100 yards in 9 of 10 games and rushed for 200 yards seven times. That included a career-high 509 yards rushing in Week 3 vs. Saginaw, which ranks in the Top-15 all time in state history. Watkins scored a TD in all but one game.

He’s also a starter for the basketball team.