Aledo star runner Graydon Morris is entering elite company after latest gold medal

Aledo’s Graydon Morris is entering elite status.

The junior captured his second-straight UIL 5A cross country state title on Nov. 3 in Round Rock.

Morris, who finished third as a freshman, is also a three-time district and regional champion.

“Over the summer, I started incorporating strength sessions into my weekly training schedule,” Morris said. “The reason being was to cut down on injury and pay attention to the muscles that get overlooked.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

By district, he realized he had a chance to repeat.

Tonight's Commendations include Class 5A back-to-back state cross country champion Graydon Morris! pic.twitter.com/rtYqUpl4Fp — Aledo ISD (@AledoISD) November 13, 2018

“I was running to see how fast I could go solo and ended up keeping all three miles sub-5 minutes,” he said.

Morris finished the district meet with a time of 15:06.4 which was over 20 seconds better than runner-up. He beat that time at the regional meet with 14:34.4 which was nearly 40 seconds better than second.

“We had a hard fast session the week leading up to state and the following days were all easy in order to recover and be ready,” Morris said. “I was pretty nervous before the race just because the quality of the athletes I was going to be racing, but felt confident in my abilities.”

Morris didn’t have a great start, but found a nice rhythm during the second mile. Winds of up to 30 mph didn’t help matters, but Morris pushed through and finished in 15:03.98.

“I would say from the aspect of coming out and overcoming the hardships and struggles within this race made it pretty special, but it doesn’t top last year just because that was my first ever title,” he said. “However, I feel extremely blessed and grateful to have had the opportunity to win another title. The feeling when I crossed the finish line was relief and satisfaction, to see all the work you’ve put in leading up to a certain race pay off is very rewarding.”













Aledo’s Graydon Morris (6) won the state cross country race for the second-straight season. Star-Telegram archives







“I know I couldn’t do this without the people who have stood behind me throughout this process and I can’t thank them enough. I feel extremely lucky to have such great family and friends,” he said. “I had many competitors congratulate me, that’s just the sport of running, each and every person has a mutual respect for one another because we all know the effort and determination it takes to achieve the goals you set forth for yourself.”







Morris also won the state titles last season in track and field for the 3200 and 1600-meter races.