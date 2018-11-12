Mansfield star Kennedy Brooks named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Former Mansfield star and Oklahoma redshirt freshman running back Kennedy Brooks was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after rushing for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the Sooners’ 48-47 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Brooks averaged 11 yards per carry and gained 152 yards on 10 carries over the final three quarters. His 39-yard carry to the 2-yard line set up OU’s game-winning touchdown with 3:29 to play.

Brooks has averaged 11.2 yards per carry this season with 640 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. This is his second Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor this season.

Mansfield running back Kennedy Brooks signed with Oklahoma. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Brooks was a four-star recruit in high school and won multiple awards including District 4-6A MVP and the 2016 Landry Award.

He was the Star-Telegram super team offensive player of the year and was first-team all-state his junior and senior seasons.

As a senior, Brooks rushed for 2,865 yards and 40 touchdowns in 11 games, helping the Tigers to a district, bi-district and area championship. He finished his career with at least 100 yards rushing in 25 consecutive games.

As a junior, he had 3,522 yards rushing, which at the time ranked eighth all-time in Texas for a single season. In his high school career, Brooks had 885 carries, 7,658 yards and 96 touchdowns.