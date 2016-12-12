Mansfield’s Kennedy Brooks wins Landry Award

For the second straight year, Mansfield running back Kennedy Brooks was nominated for The Landry Award, but unlike last season, Brooks took home the honor Monday night.
Others nominated were Kennedale linebacker Baron Browning, Waxahachie receiver Jalen Reagor, DeSoto quarterback Shawn Robinson and Frisco Lone Star quarterback Jason Shelley.
The senior lost out in 2015 to Mansfield Lake Ridge quarterback Jett Duffey. On Monday at The Hope Center, Brooks won the award that recognizes the top high school football player in North Texas who demonstrates positive character and leadership attributes.
“I’m really thankful for my family, coaches, friends and teammates,” Brooks said. “Just very blessed to win this award.”
Brooks, a four-star recruit committed to Oklahoma, rushed for 2,865 yards and 40 touchdowns in 11 games this season, helping the Tigers to a District 4-6A, bi-district and area championship. He was named 4-6A MVP.
“He’s a special young man,” Mansfield coach Daniel Maberry said. “It’s been a real blessing to coach him for four years. Really proud of this young man and we’re going to miss him.”
Hebron’s Brian Brazil won the Coach of the Year award. He was selected over Chris Melson (Mansfield Legacy), Bob Estes (Dallas Wilson), Kody Groves (Mesquite Poteet) and Marty Secord (Frisco Wakeland).
Grapevine coach Randy Jackson won the award last season.
The Landry Award has been honoring athletes since 2010, with Aledo’s Johnathan Gray winning the first two years. Dallas Jesuit’s Jake Oliver (2012), Arlington Martin’s Myles Garrett (2013) and Allen’s Kyler Murray (2014) have also won.
Coppell coach Joe McBride won in 2013 and Dallas Highland Park’s Randy Allen won in 2014.
