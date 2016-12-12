TCU football recruiting: Low on numbers, high on quality

3:34 Mac Attack - Dak not going anywhere Pause

3:59 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence and Charean on Cowboys loss to Giants

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

2:46 Highland Park advances to 5AD1 State Finals, 31-24 over Denton Ryan

1:05 N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:16 Snowball Express lands at DFW Sunday

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother