December 1, 2016 8:34 PM

Kennedale’s five-star linebacker commits to Ohio State

By Brian Gosset

Baron Browning, the 6-foot-3 and 230-pound linebacker from Kennedale, has committed to thee Ohio State University.

Browning said in a tweet, “Football has taken me places I never imagined before and I’m forever grateful for the lord blessing me with this opportunity, not to mention all the great people I’ve met and the relationships I’ve built that I know will last a lifetime.”

The five-star recruit was a first team all district pick and made the Class 4A all state team last season. Browning, who had more than 40 college offers, had a final six of Ohio State, Alabama, UCLA, Michigan, Florida State and TCU.

Browning, who has 71 tackles, two fumble recoveries and eight pass deflections, joins a Buckeyes team that won the 2015 National Championship, and is currently No. 2 in the college football playoff poll.

He made an official visit to Ohio State on Nov. 26 before head coach Urban Meyer came for a home visit on Nov. 30.

Kennedale (10-3) defeated Midlothian Heritage 49-47 last week in the 4A Division I regional round. Browning made the game-winning deflection as Heritage was looking to tie with a 2-point conversion. The Wildcats play Van in the 4A Division I state quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford Center at The Star.

