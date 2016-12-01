Kennedale’s five-star linebacker commits to Ohio State

Baron Browning, the 6-foot-3 and 230-pound linebacker from Kennedale, has committed to thee Ohio State University.
Browning said in a tweet, “Football has taken me places I never imagined before and I’m forever grateful for the lord blessing me with this opportunity, not to mention all the great people I’ve met and the relationships I’ve built that I know will last a lifetime.”
December 2, 2016
The five-star recruit was a first team all district pick and made the Class 4A all state team last season. Browning, who had more than 40 college offers, had a final six of Ohio State, Alabama, UCLA, Michigan, Florida State and TCU.
Browning, who has 71 tackles, two fumble recoveries and eight pass deflections, joins a Buckeyes team that won the 2015 National Championship, and is currently No. 2 in the college football playoff poll.
He made an official visit to Ohio State on Nov. 26 before head coach Urban Meyer came for a home visit on Nov. 30.
Great ti❌e around great people this weekend... ️️ pic.twitter.com/ZI8uyAKOKG— Baron Browning (@baronbrwnng) November 27, 2016
Great in home visit with THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY... #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/6e79eneT8H— Baron Browning (@baronbrwnng) December 1, 2016
Kennedale (10-3) defeated Midlothian Heritage 49-47 last week in the 4A Division I regional round. Browning made the game-winning deflection as Heritage was looking to tie with a 2-point conversion. The Wildcats play Van in the 4A Division I state quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford Center at The Star.
.@baronbrwnng saves the game for the Wildcats foiling the Heritage 2-point conversion try. @KDale_Football @devan_mason2 @wcnkhs pic.twitter.com/yeSoXXqach— Darren Lauber (@darren_lauber) November 26, 2016
Comments