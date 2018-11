Statewide high school football bi-district pairings

We will update pairings as necessary. Send any to bgosset@star-telegram.com

(W=Winner or First Seed; R=Runner Up or Second Seed; T=Third Place/Seed; F=Fourth Place/Seed)

UIL STATE PLAYOFFS

Class 6A

DIVISION I

Bi-District

REGION I

W1_El Paso Franklin (8-2) vs. R2_Midland (4-6), 8 p.m. Friday, Franklin HS

W3_Euless Trinity (8-1) vs. R4_Arlington Martin (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Pennington Field, Bedford

W5_Southlake Carroll (10-0) vs. R6_Coppell (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Dragon Stadium, Southlake

W7_DeSoto (8-2) vs. R8_Dallas Skyline (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Forester Stadium, Dallas

W2_Odessa Permian (7-3) vs. R1_El Paso Coronado (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

W4_Arlington Lamar (9-1) vs. R3_San Angelo Central (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Lamar HS

W6_Lewisville (8-2) vs. R5_Keller (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Collins Complex, Denton

W8_Duncanville (9-0) vs. R7_South Grand Prairie (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Duncanville HS

REGION II

W9_Allen (10-0) vs. R10_Rowlett (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Allen HS

W11_Rockwall (7-2) vs. R12_Belton (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium, Rockwall

W13_Round Rock Cedar Ridge (8-2) vs. R14_Houston Langham Creek (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Reeves Complex, Austin

W15_The Woodlands (7-3) vs. R16_Houston Davis (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Woodforest Stadium, Shenandoah

W10_Sachse (7-3) vs. R9_Plano East (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Johnson Stadium, Garland

W12_Waco Midway (8-1) vs. R11_Mesquite (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Hewitt

W14_Cypress Woods (7-3) vs. R13_Round Rock (6-4), 3 p.m. Saturday, Cy-Fair Stadium, Cypress

W16_Spring (5-5) vs. R15_Klein Oak (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, George Stadium, Spring

REGION III

W17_Jersey Village (9-1) vs. R18_Houston Chavez (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Pridgeon Stadium, Houston

W19_Katy (9-1) vs. R20_Richmond Travis (8-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Legacy Stadium, Katy

W21_Houston North Shore (10-0) vs. R22_Houston Dobie (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Galena Park ISD Stadium

W23_Pearland (10-0) vs. R24_Dickinson (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Pearland HS

W18_Houston Lamar (7-3) vs. R17_Cy-Fair (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Delmar Stadium, Houston

W20_Missouri City Ridge Point (9-1) vs. R19_Katy Seven Lakes (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Hall Stadium, Missouri City

W22_Humble Atascocita (9-1) vs. R21_Channelview (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Turner Stadium, Humble

W24_League City Clear Springs (7-3) vs. R23_Houston Hastings (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Challenger Stadium, Webster

REGION IV

W25_Austin Lake Travis (8-1) vs. R26_Spring Branch Smithson Valley (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lake Travis HS

W27_San Antonio Madison (8-2) vs. R28_San Antonio Warren (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Heroes Stadium, San Antonio

W29_Laredo United (8-2) vs. R30_Mission (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Student Activity Complex, Laredo

W31_Weslaco (9-1) vs. R32_Harlingen (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Weslaco HS

W26_Converse Judson (9-0) vs. R25_Buda Hays (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Judson HS

W28_Helotes O'Connor (10-0) vs. R27_San Antonio Reagan (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Farris Stadium, San Antonio

W30_Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North (6-4) vs. R29_Laredo United South (3-7), 5 p.m. Saturday, PSJA Stadium, Pharr

W32_San Benito (6-4) vs. R31_Edinburg (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Benito HS

DIVISION II

Bi-District

REGION I

W1_El Paso Americas (6-4) vs. R2_Midland Lee (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Socorro AC, El Paso

W3_Haltom (10-0) vs. R4_Arlington Bowie (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville FA/AC, North Richland Hills

W5_Fort Worth Fossil Ridge (6-4) vs. R6_Hebron (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Keller ISD Stadium

W7_Cedar Hill (9-1) vs. R8_Richardson Pearce (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Hill HS

W2_Amarillo Tascosa (7-3) vs. R1_El Paso Pebble Hills (5-5), 6 p.m. Friday, Bivins Stadium, Amarillo

W4_Arlington (10-0) vs. R3_Weatherford (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Maverick Stadium, Arlington

W6_Flower Mound (8-2) vs. R5_Denton Guyer (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Flower Mound HS

W8_Dallas Lake Highlands (6-4) vs. R7_Mansfield Lake Ridge (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Newsom Stadium, Mansfield

REGION II

W9_Prosper (8-2) vs. R10_Garland Naaman Forest (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Prosper HS

W11_Longview (10-0) vs. R12_Copperas Cove (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longview HS

W13_Austin Vandegrift (10-0) vs. R14_Tomball Memorial (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Vandegrift HS

W15_Spring Klein Collins (9-1) vs. R16_Houston Eisenhower (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Klein

W10_Wylie (5-5) vs. R9_McKinney (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Wylie HS

W12_Temple (8-2) vs. R11_Mesquite Horn (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Temple HS

W14_Houston Cypress Ranch (10-0) vs. R13_Pflugerville Hendrickson (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Cy-Fair Stadium, Cypress

W16_Houston Westfield (9-1) vs. R15_Klein (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, George Stadium, Spring

REGION III

W17_Houston Cypress Falls (8-2) vs. R18_Houston Westside (5-5), 1 p.m. Saturday, Pridgeon Stadium, Houston

W19_Katy Tompkins (8-2) vs. R20_Missouri City Elkins (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rhodes Stadium, Katy

W21_Beaumont West Brook (8-2) vs. R22_Kingwood (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Beaumont ISD Stadium

W23_Houston Strake Jesuit (9-1) vs. R24_Friendswood Clear Brook (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Clay Stadium, Houston

W18_Houston Heights (4-6) vs. R17_Cypress Creek (5-5), 1 p.m. Saturday, Delmar Stadium, Houston

W20_Sugar Land Dulles (8-2) vs. R19_Katy Taylor (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mercer Stadium, Sugar Land

W22_Houston Summer Creek (7-3) vs. R21_Houston King (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Turner Stadium, Humble

W24_Houston Clear Lake (5-5) vs. R23_Pearland Dawson (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, League City

REGION IV

W25_Austin Westlake (9-1) vs. R26_Schertz Clemens (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Westlake HS

W27_San Antonio Johnson (7-3) vs. R28_San Antonio Brennan (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Comalander Stadium, San Antonio

W29_Laredo Alexander (8-2) vs. R30_McAllen Memorial (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday, Student Activity Complex, Laredo

W31_Edinburg Vela (10-0) vs. R32_Harlingen South (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Flores Stadium, Edinburg

W26_Cibolo Steele (7-3) vs. R25_Austin Bowie (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lehnhoff Stadium, Schertz

W28_San Antonio Brandeis (8-2) vs. R27_San Antonio Churchill (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gustafson Stadium, San Antonio

W30_Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (7-3) vs. R29_Eagle Pass (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, PSJA Stadium, Pharr

W32_Brownsville Hanna (8-1) vs. R31_Weslaco East (5-4), Sams Stadium, Brownsville

Class 5A

DIVISION I

Bi-District

REGION I

W1_El Paso Eastwood (7-3) vs. F2_Abilene Cooper (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eastwood HS

R4_Birdville (9-1) vs. T3_Fort Worth Boswell (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Birdville FA/AC, North Richland Hills

W2_Amarillo Caprock (7-3) vs. F1_El Paso Eastlake (5-5), 6 p.m. Thursday, Bivins Stadium, Amarillo

R3_Crowley (7-3) vs. T4_Grapevine (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Crowley HS

W3_Azle (9-1) vs. F4_Colleyville Heritage (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Azle HS

R2_Lubbock Coronado (8-2) vs. T1_El Paso Chapin (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock

W4_Denton Ryan (10-0) vs. F3_Fort Worth Brewer (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Collins Athletic Complex, Denton

R1_El Paso Del Valle (7-2) vs. T2_Amarillo (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Del Valle HS

REGION II

W5_The Colony (9-1) vs. F6_Mansfield Timberview (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, The Colony HS

R8_Magnolia West (8-2) vs. T7_Sherman (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Magnolia West HS

W6_Highland Park (10-0) vs. F5_Frisco Independence (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Highland Park HS

R7_Mesquite Poteet (8-2) vs. T8_College Station (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Mesquite

W7_Tyler (7-2) vs. F8_Tomball (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Rose Stadium, Tyler

R6_Lancaster (6-3) vs. T5_Frisco Wakeland (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Lancaster HS

W8_Lufkin (9-1) vs. F7_McKinney North (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lufkin HS

R5_Frisco Lone Star (8-2) vs. T6_Mansfield Legacy (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Frisco

REGION III

W9_New Caney (9-1) vs. F10_

Missouri City Hightower (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday, New Caney HS

R12_Seguin (7-3) vs. T11_Georgetown (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Seguin HS

W10_Pearland Shadow Creek (10-0) vs. F9_Porter (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Freedom Field, Iowa Colony

R11_Cedar Park (7-3) vs. T12_Austin LBJ (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gupton Stadium, Cedar Park

W11_Hutto (9-0) vs. F12_Austin McCallum (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Hutto HS

R10_Angleton (9-1) vs. T9_Kingwood Park (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Angleton HS

W12_Dripping Springs (8-2) vs. F11_Manor (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Dripping Springs HS

R9_Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) vs. T10_Richmond Foster (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Port Arthur

REGION IV

W13_San Antonio Wagner (9-1) vs. F14_San Antonio Harlandale (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Rutledge Stadium, Converse

R16_Brownsville Pace (7-3) vs. T15_Corpus Christi Ray (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Sams Stadium, Brownsville

W14_San Antonio Southwest (9-1) vs. F13_San Antonio Brackenridge (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Southwest HS

R15_Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (7-3) vs. T16_La Joya Palmview (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Flour Bluff HS

W15_Corpus Christi Memorial (10-0) vs. F16_Brownsville Memorial (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi

R14_San Antonio Harlan (7-3) vs. T13_San Antonio Houston (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Farris Stadium, San Antonio

W16_Mission Memorial (9-1) vs. F15_Victoria East (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Landry Stadium, Mission

R13_San Antonio Memorial (7-3) vs. T14_Laredo Martin (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday, Rutledge Stadium, Converse

DIVISION II

Bi-District

REGION I

W1_El Paso Parkland (9-0-1) vs. F2_El Paso Irvin (6-4), 8 p.m. Friday, Parkland HS

R4_Fort Worth Southwest (7-3) vs. T3_Amarillo Randall (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Clark Stadium, Fort Worth

W2_El Paso Andress (8-2) vs. F1_El Paso Hanks (5-5), 8 p.m. Friday, Andress HS

R3_Wichita Falls Rider (5-5) vs. T4_Fort Worth Wyatt (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

W3_Lubbock-Cooper (10-0) vs. F4_Fort Worth Eastern Hills (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Lubbock-Cooper HS

R2_El Paso Austin (8-2) vs. T1_Canutillo (4-6), 8 p.m. Thursday, Austin HS

W4_Justin Northwest (8-2) vs. F3_Wichita Falls (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Northwest HS

R1_Clint Horizon (5-5) vs. T2_El Paso Burges (6-3-1), 8 p.m. Friday, Horizon HS

REGION II

W5_Aledo (10-0) vs. F6_Seagoville (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Aledo HS

R8_Kaufman (7-2) vs. T7_Lucas Lovejoy (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kaufman HS

W6_Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-0) vs. F5_Everman (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kincaide Stadium, Dallas

R7_Frisco (6-4) vs. T8_Sulphur Springs (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Ford Center, Frisco

W7_Frisco Reedy (10-0) vs. F8_Ennis (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Ford Center, Frisco

R6_Red Oak (9-1) vs. T5_Midlothian (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Red Oak HS

W8_Corsicana (8-2) vs. F7_Lake Dallas (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Corsicana HS

R5_Burleson Centennial (9-1) vs. T6_Dallas Kimball (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Burleson ISD Stadium

REGION III

W9_Marshall (8-2) vs. F10_Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Marshall HS

R12_Nederland (9-1) vs. T11_Houston Wilowridge (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nederland HS

W10_Huntsville (9-1) vs. F9_Nacogdoches (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bowers Stadium, Huntsville

R11_Manvel (8-2) vs. T12_Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Freedom Field, Iowa Colony

W11_Missouri City Marshall (10-0) vs. F12_Santa Fe (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Hall Stadium, Missouri City

R10_College Station A&M Consolidated (9-1) vs. T9_Whitehouse (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday, A&M Consolidated HS

W12_Port Neches-Groves (7-3) vs. F11_Houston Northside (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Port Neches-Groves HS

R9_Lindale (6-4) vs. T10_Montgomery (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lindale HS

REGION IV

W13_Leander Glenn (6-4) vs. F14_Castroville Medina Valley (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bible Stadium, Leander

R16_Sharyland Pioneer (7-3) vs. T15_Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Thompson Stadium, Mission

W14_Kerrville Tivy (9-1) vs. F13_Bastrop (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kerrville HS

R15_San Antonio Southside (8-2) vs. T16_Mercedes (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Southside HS

W15_Corpus Christi Calallen (9-1) vs. F16_Pharr Valley View (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Calallen HS

R14_San Antonio Alamo Heights (7-3) vs. T13_Georgetown East View (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Alamo Heights HS

W16_Mission Sharyland (7-3) vs. F15_Somerset (7-3), 6 p.m. Saturday, Sharyland HS

R13_Brenham (6-4) vs. T14_Boerne Champion (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cub Stadium, Brenham

Class 4A

DIVISION I

Bi-District

REGION I

W1_Clint(4-6) vs. F2_Big Spring (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday, Pecos HS

R4_Springtown (8-2) vs. T3_Hereford (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Snyder HS

W2_Seminole (6-3) vs. F1_Fabens (3-6), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Pecos HS

R3_Canyon (9-1) vs. T4_Gainesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Childress HS

W3_Dumas (8-2) vs. F4_Decatur (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Weatherford (OK)

R2_Andrews (7-3) vs. T1_San Elizario (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross State University, Alpine

W4_Wichita Falls Hirschi (8-2) vs. F3_Pampa (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Vernon HS

R1_El Paso Mountain View (6-4) vs. T2_San Angelo Lake View (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday, Fort Stockton HS

REGION II

W5_Waco La Vega (8-2) vs. F6_Lake Worth (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Lumpkins Stadium, Waxahachie

R8_Alvarado (5-5) vs. T7_Melissa (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Coppell HS

W6_Kennedale (8-2) vs. F5_Brownwood (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Glen Rose HS

R7_Paris (7-2) vs. T8_Dallas Carter (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Denison HS

W7_Argyle (10-0) vs. F8_Irving Ranchview (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Standridge Stadium, Carrollton

R6_Benbrook (8-2) vs. T5_China Spring (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lumpkins Stadium, Waxahachie

W8_Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins (9-1) vs. F7_Celina (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Standridge Stadium, Carrollton

R5_Stephenville (6-3) vs. T6_Fort Worth Dunbar (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Granbury HS

REGION III

W9_Midlothian Heritage (9-1) vs. F10_Kilgore (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Forney HS

R12_Navasota (5-5) vs. T11_Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Huffman Hargrave HS

W10_Carthage (10-0) vs. F9_Waxahachie Life (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Lindale HS

R11_Huffman Hargrave (5-5) vs. T12_Houston Furr (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Delmar Stadium, Houston

W11_Splendora (9-1) vs. F12_Houston North Forest (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Barnett Stadium, Houston

R10_Van (8-2) vs. T9_Athens (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Stadium, Mesquite

W12_Houston Wheatley (7-3) vs. F11_Lumberton (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Stallworth Stadium, Baytown

R9_Crandall (7-2) vs. T10_Henderson (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Palestine HS

REGION IV

W13_Sealy (10-0) vs. F14_Taylor (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Bastrop Memorial Stadium, Cedar Creek

R16_Zapata (7-3) vs. T15_Boerne (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Laredo Martin HS

W14_Liberty Hill (8-1) vs. F13_Bay City (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Giddings HS

R15_Gonzales (5-5) vs. T16_Kingsville (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jourdanton HS

W15_La Vernia (9-1) vs. F16_Rio Grande City Grulla (3-7), 6 p.m. Saturday, Sinton HS

R14_Lampasas (6-4) vs. T13_Freeport Brazosport (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bryan HS

W16_La Feria (9-1) vs. F15_Beeville Jones (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cabaniss Stadium, Corpus Christi

R13_Needville (6-4) vs. T14_Fischer Canyon Lake (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cuero HS

DIVISION II

Bi-District

REGION I

W1_Midland Greenwood (8-2) vs. F2_Perryton (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday, Dimmitt HS

R4_Ferris (6-3) vs. T3_Vernon (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Springtown HS

W2_Levelland (7-2) vs. F1_Monahans (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Andrews HS

R3_Iowa Park (5-5) vs. T4_Hillsboro (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Bridgeport HS

W3_Graham (7-3) vs. F4_Godley (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Aledo HS

R2_Lubbock Estacado (7-3) vs. T1_Fort Stockton (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Grande Stadium, Midland

W4_Glen Rose (8-1) vs. F3_Aubrey (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Fort Worth Brewer HS

R1_Snyder (8-2) vs. T2_Dalhart (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Plainview HS

REGION II

W5_Sunnyvale (9-0) vs. F6_Gilmer (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greenville HS

R8_Fairfield (8-2) vs. T7_Wills Point (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Palestine HS

W6_Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) vs. F5_Dallas Roosevelt (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Paris HS

R7_Bullard (3-7) vs. T8_Waco Connally (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Ennis HS

W7_Rush (4-6) vs. F8_Robinson (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Conroe HS

R6_Pittsburg (7-3) vs. T5_Nevada Community (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Greenville HS

W8_Lorena (9-1) vs. F7_Brownsboro (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday, Corsicana HS

R5_Caddo Mills (6-3) vs. T6_Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Emory Rains HS

REGION III

W9_Jasper (10-0) vs. F10_Hamshire-Fannett (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lumberton HS

R12_Bellville (6-4) vs. T11_La Marque (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday, West Columbia HS

W10_West Orange-Stark (6-4) vs. F9_Huntington (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Texan Drive Stadium, Porter

R11_Sweeny (9-1) vs. T12_La Grange (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Waller HS

W11_Wharton (7-3) vs. F12_Smithville (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Columbus

R10_Silsbee (6-4) vs. T9_Shepherd (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bronco Stadium, Dayton

W12_Giddings (9-1) vs. F11_Houston Washington (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Giddings HS

R9_Center (6-4) vs. T10_Liberty (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Woodville HS

REGION IV

W13_Cuero (9-1) vs. F14_Pearsall (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Alamo Stadium, San Antonio

R16_Rio Hondo (8-1) vs. T15_Ingleside (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Weslaco HS

W14_Hondo (6-4) vs. F13_Llano (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Alamo Stadium, San Antonio

R15_Corpus Christi West Oso (6-4) vs. T16_Port Isabel (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mercedes HS

W15_Rockport-Fulton (6-4) vs. F16_Progreso (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday, Alice HS

R14_Crystal City (7-3) vs. T13_Wimberley (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, South San Antonio HS

W16_Raymondville (9-1) vs. F15_Orange Grove (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Donna HS

R13_Geronimo Navarro (7-2) vs. T14_Devine (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Floresville HS

Class 3A

DIVISION I

Bi-District

REGION I

W1_Denver City (7-3) vs. F2_Littlefield (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock

R4_Boyd (6-4) vs. T3_Eastland (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Graham HS

W2_Shallowater (10-0) vs. F1_Tornillo (0-10), 5 p.m. Thursday, Andrews HS

R3_Tuscola Jim Ned (8-2) vs. T4_Whitesboro (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Joshua HS

W3_Wall (7-2) vs. F4_Pilot Point (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Early HS

R2_Bushland (7-3) vs. T1_Kermit (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Lobo Stadium, Levelland

W4_Brock (9-1) vs. F3_Breckenridge (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Shotwell Stadium, Abilene

R1_Brownfield (7-3) vs. T2_Slaton (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Lubbock-Cooper HS

REGION II

W5_Van Alstyne (7-3) vs. F6_Dallas Madison (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Royse City HS

R8_Tatum (6-3) vs. T7_Mount Vernon (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Gilmer HS

W6_Kemp (8-2) vs. F5_Lone Oak (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Royse City HS

R7_Atlanta (5-5) vs. T8_New London West Rusk (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Longview Spring Hill HS

W7_Jefferson (10-0) vs. F8_Mineola (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longview Pine Tree HS

R6_Malakoff (7-2) vs. T5_Pottsboro (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mesquite HS

W8_Gladewater (9-1) vs. F7_Hughes Springs (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville

R5_Bonham (8-2) vs. T6_Eustace (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday, Mesquite HS

REGION III

W9_West (7-3) vs. F10_Little River Academy (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco ISD Stadium

R12_Winnie East Chambers (9-1) vs. T11_Crockett (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Woodville HS

W10_Cameron Yoe (9-1) vs. F9_Whitney (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mexia HS

R11_Diboll (9-1) vs. T12_Buna (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jasper HS

W11_Franklin (8-1) vs. F12_Hardin (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Waller HS

R10_Troy (8-2) vs. T9_Teague (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mexia HS

W12_Woodville (10-0) vs. F11_Coldspring-Oakhurst (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Lufkin HS

R9_Grandview (8-2) vs. T10_Rockdale (7-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Waco ISD Stadium