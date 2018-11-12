AP Texas high school football poll: Here are the final rankings of the season

School, First-place votes, Record, Total Points, Previous Ranking
CLASS 6A
1. Allen (22) (10-0) 247 1
2. Galena Park North Shore (3) (9-0) 213 2
3. Converse Judson (9-0) 186 3
4. Longview (10-0) 172 4
5. Duncanville (9-0) 153 5
6. Southlake Carroll (10-0) 118 6
7. Katy (9-1) 104 7
8. Austin Westlake (9-1) 86 8
9. Cypress Ranch (10-0) 49 9
10. Lake Travis (8-1) 28 10
Others receiving votes: Haltom City 6. Humble Atascocita 6. Cedar Hill 3. Austin Vandegrift 3. Pearland 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Aledo (21) (10-0) 245 1
2. Dallas Highland Park (3) (10-0) 216 2
3. Denton Ryan (1) (10-0) 204 3
4. Fort Bend Marshall (10-0) 170 4
5. Lufkin (9-1) 150 5
6. Hutto (9-0) 128 6
7. Lubbock Cooper (10-0) 84 7
8. Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0) 71 8
9. Frisco Reedy (10-0) 51 9
10. SA Wagner (9-1) 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Manvel 9. College Station 5. Huntsville 4. Angleton 3. Marshall 3. Tyler 1. Lewisville The Colony 1. Magnolia West 1. A&M Consolidated 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Carthage (19) (10-0) 241 1
2. Argyle (5) (10-0) 229 2
3. Liberty Hill (8-1) 196 3
4. Waco La Vega (1) (8-2) 154 4
5. Cuero (9-1) 122 5
6. Midlothian Heritage (9-1) 112 6
7. Sealy (10-0) 99 7
8. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) 76 8
9. Jasper (10-0) 66 9
10. Glen Rose (8-1) 31 10
Others receiving votes: Sweeny 12. Lorena 9. Giddings 9. Paris 8. Stephenville 5. WF Hirschi 3. Sunnyvale 2. Levelland 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Newton (25) (9-0) 250
2. Gunter (10-0) 221 2
3. Brock (9-1) 164 3
4. Canadian (9-1) 159 4
5. Childress (9-1) 114 5
6. Clifton (10-0) 99 6
7. Jefferson (10-0) 98 7
8. Franklin (8-1) 72 8
9. Gladewater (9-1) 51 9
10. Shallowater (10-0) 37 NR
Others receiving votes: Cisco 27. Cameron Yoe 20. Waskom 18. Edna 12. Big Sandy Harmony 7. Abernathy 6. Buffalo 6. Woodville 6. Yoakum 4. Goliad 4.
CLASS 2A
1. Mason (20) (10-0) 241 1
2. Wellington (4) (10-0) 221 2
3. Mart (9-1) 183 3
4. Shiner (9-1) 161 4
5. New Deal (1) (9-0) 148 5
6. Falls City (10-0) 121 6
7. Price Carlisle (10-0) 110 7
8. Muenster (9-1) 90 8
9. Refugio (8-2) 63 9
10. Iraan (9-1) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: San Saba 13. Grapeland 6. Burton 2. Sundown 1.
