AP Texas high school football poll: Here are the final rankings of the season

By Brian Gosset

November 12, 2018 04:16 PM

School, First-place votes, Record, Total Points, Previous Ranking

CLASS 6A

1. Allen (22) (10-0) 247 1

2. Galena Park North Shore (3) (9-0) 213 2

3. Converse Judson (9-0) 186 3

4. Longview (10-0) 172 4

5. Duncanville (9-0) 153 5

6. Southlake Carroll (10-0) 118 6

7. Katy (9-1) 104 7

8. Austin Westlake (9-1) 86 8

9. Cypress Ranch (10-0) 49 9

10. Lake Travis (8-1) 28 10

Others receiving votes: Haltom City 6. Humble Atascocita 6. Cedar Hill 3. Austin Vandegrift 3. Pearland 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Aledo (21) (10-0) 245 1

2. Dallas Highland Park (3) (10-0) 216 2

3. Denton Ryan (1) (10-0) 204 3

4. Fort Bend Marshall (10-0) 170 4

5. Lufkin (9-1) 150 5

6. Hutto (9-0) 128 6

7. Lubbock Cooper (10-0) 84 7

8. Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0) 71 8

9. Frisco Reedy (10-0) 51 9

10. SA Wagner (9-1) 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Manvel 9. College Station 5. Huntsville 4. Angleton 3. Marshall 3. Tyler 1. Lewisville The Colony 1. Magnolia West 1. A&M Consolidated 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Carthage (19) (10-0) 241 1

2. Argyle (5) (10-0) 229 2

3. Liberty Hill (8-1) 196 3

4. Waco La Vega (1) (8-2) 154 4

5. Cuero (9-1) 122 5

6. Midlothian Heritage (9-1) 112 6

7. Sealy (10-0) 99 7

8. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) 76 8

9. Jasper (10-0) 66 9

10. Glen Rose (8-1) 31 10

Others receiving votes: Sweeny 12. Lorena 9. Giddings 9. Paris 8. Stephenville 5. WF Hirschi 3. Sunnyvale 2. Levelland 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Newton (25) (9-0) 250

2. Gunter (10-0) 221 2

3. Brock (9-1) 164 3

4. Canadian (9-1) 159 4

5. Childress (9-1) 114 5

6. Clifton (10-0) 99 6

7. Jefferson (10-0) 98 7

8. Franklin (8-1) 72 8

9. Gladewater (9-1) 51 9

10. Shallowater (10-0) 37 NR

Others receiving votes: Cisco 27. Cameron Yoe 20. Waskom 18. Edna 12. Big Sandy Harmony 7. Abernathy 6. Buffalo 6. Woodville 6. Yoakum 4. Goliad 4.

CLASS 2A

1. Mason (20) (10-0) 241 1

2. Wellington (4) (10-0) 221 2

3. Mart (9-1) 183 3

4. Shiner (9-1) 161 4

5. New Deal (1) (9-0) 148 5

6. Falls City (10-0) 121 6

7. Price Carlisle (10-0) 110 7

8. Muenster (9-1) 90 8

9. Refugio (8-2) 63 9

10. Iraan (9-1) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: San Saba 13. Grapeland 6. Burton 2. Sundown 1.

