Jake Bishop gets redemption, makes it six state titles between he and his brothers at Aledo

Would having two older brothers with five state titles between them put pressure on you to win one yourself?

After a heart-breaking, 20-19, loss to College Station in last year’s Class 5A Division II championship game, Aledo quarterback Jake Bishop was still without a state title as a starting quarterback.

Not any more.

Jake and the rest of the Aledo Bearcats added to the Bishop family legacy with a 55-19 dismantling of Fort Bend Marshall in the Class 5A Division II title game Friday at AT&T Stadium.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

“I didn’t really feel any pressure, I just came out here and played my game and blocked all of that out,” said Jake, who completed 14 of 17 passes for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns. “It’s an Aledo tradition and a Bishop tradition and that’s fun to have.”

Although the success of his brothers didn’t really cause any pressure for Jake, he did say that he could feel that there was a weight lifted off his shoulders after the win.

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 15 Jerry's World

“Coming here last year and losing showed us that we could come back this year and finish what we started instead of what happened last year,” Jake said. “I knew if we made back this far that we were not going to lose, we just weren’t. I don’t think any of us felt that because the feeling last year sucked and none of us wanted to feel that again.”

Aledo coach Steve Wood said that he felt so bad for Jake last year because his brothers never lost in a title game.

“He took it really hard, but worked his tail off,” said Wood who has coached all three Bishop brothers. “He’s earned it and I’m so happy for him. They can’t hold that over his head anymore.

“He’s such a competitor, the little rascal. If he walked by right now you’d say that’s no way that’s your quarterback. I couldn’t be any more happy for him.”

Jake’s three scoring passes went to three different receivers. A 22-yarder to Jase McClellan gave Aledo a 28-12 lead just before halftime and Devan Daugherty hauled in a 20-yard scoring pass with 1:16 left in the third quarter to put the game out of reach at 42-12. JoJo Earle closed out the scoring for the Bearcats with 27-yard TD on a perfectly thrown pass.

“I know how special of a feeling it is,” said Luke Bishop, the QB for the 2013 and 2014 teams. “You really have to soak it up and I hope that’s what he’s doing right now because it will last forever. I just know he had an awesome night tonight and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Jake added 69 rushing yards on 7 carries in the game. His lone rushing touchdown came on a sweep around right end from 7 yards out that made the score 48-12 with 3:56 left in the third quarter.

SHARE COPY LINK Jake Bishop scores on a 7-yard TD run with 3:56 left in the third quarter to give Aledo a 48-12 lead against Fort Bend Marshall in the Class 5A Division II state title game, Friday December 21, 2018. Video Credit by Darren Lauber

“I’m so happy that he gets to feel what it’s like to win one,” said Matt Bishop, who won titles in 2009, 2010, and 2011 for the Bearcats at quarterback. “He scored on that one touchdown run and Luke looked at me and said man I’m happy that he got to feel what that felt like.”

“It’s a pretty good bunch of boys and their dad is a great coach on top of that,” said Wood. “We’ve got him one more year and then we’re out of Bishops unless they’ve got any scattered out that I don’t know about.”

After slipping on the gold medal, Jake said that he was ready to get to off season and get to work because he couldn’t wait for next season to start so he could get a chance at a second title.

“It feels nice,” said Jake. “I’ve been waiting for this for a year and I’m just so glad. I’m happy.”