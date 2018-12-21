Aledo’s 8th state title was wrapped up, but the game’s final play still meant everything to Blaze Mayes

Aledo’s eighth state championship had been secured long before the last play of the game on Friday at AT&T Stadium.
But there was still so much to play for to junior Bearcats wide receiver Blaze Mayes.
Memories, specifically.
Mayes hadn’t played all game but found himself lined up at wide receiver on the game’s final play, his team up 55-19 over Fort Bend Marshall in the Class 5A Division II state championship.
You’ve never seen a left leg shake with so much excitement and pure elation for one moment.
Mayes darted out toward Marshall’s defensive back and was in a position to block his man had the play called for it. The run toward his side never got out to him, but it didn’t matter. Mayes was on the field, seconds away from becoming a state champion.
Congrats, Blaze. You earned it.
