One of the top players in the country, from Mansfield, is headed to the SEC. But where?

One of the best football players in the country has made his decision on where he’ll play college football.

Drum roll, please...

Four-star safety Jalen Catalon (Mansfield Legacy) announced his commitment to Arkansas on Friday from Legacy High School. He also considered TCU, Oklahoma and Texas.

Catalon is ranked as the No. 25 safety in the country and No. 38 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. Arkansas led the way in 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions at 82 percent with Texas in second (18 percent).

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 16 Welcome back

He also holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Houston, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, Rice, SMU, Southern Miss, Stanford, Texas Tech and Wisconsin.

Catalon, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury during Week 1 of 2018, entered the season as a top recruit after a stellar sophomore and junior season with the Broncos. He recorded 276 tackles during those two years with 13 for loss, 10 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, five recoveries and 12 interceptions. He accounted for 2,234 yards and 28 TDs as the starting quarterback in 2017 when Legacy made its deepest playoff run ever to the state semifinals.

The Star-Telegram, Associated Press and District 10-5A named him Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Catalon was also a nominee for the Tom Landry Award, and was district MVP in 2017.