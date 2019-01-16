Here are the Dallas-Fort Worth area athletes nominated for McDonald’s All-American

The 42nd annual McDonald’s All-American games will tip off on March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Nominees were announced on Wednesday with more than 800 boys and girls represented from across the nation.

Last year’s girls game featured Star-Telegram player of the year Madi Williams from Trinity Valley.

Here are the girls and boys nominees from Dallas-Fort Worth:

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

GIRLS

Achai Arop, DeSoto

Destiny Bobb, Waxahachie

N’Yah Boyd, Horn

Callie Boyles, Guyer

Tailor Broussard, MacArthur

Darian Brown, Wylie

Maddie Cawley, Lake Country

Lake Country senior Maddie Cawley Kurt Fournier Courtesy

N’Denasija Collins, Timberview

Whitney Cox, Flower Mound

Avery Crouse, Sachse

Kalyne Daniels, Kennedale

Mia Deck, Lone Star

Kayla Demus, Sachse

Tavy Diggs, Plano East

Skye Dugan, Richardson

Dawn Ewansiha, Wylie

Nyah Green, Allen

Payton Hicks, Prestonwood

Taylor Hutchins, Cedar Hill

Mikayla Hutchinson, Timberview

Jazion Jackson, Skyline

Latavia Jackson, Skyline

Taylor Jones, Dallas Christian

Bailey Lewis, Liberty Christian

Gabby McBride, Liberty Christian

Dajinae McCarty, Cedar Hill

Destinee McDowell, Cedar Hill

MaLay McQueen, Bowie

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 16 Welcome back

Kyjai Miles, Skyline

Jordyn Oliver, Prosper

Jaden Owens, Plano West

Bria Patterson, DeSoto

Adryana Quezada, Lone Star

Endyia Rogers, Bishop Lynch

Randi Thompson, Liberty

Clare Traeger, Prestonwood

Noelle Yancy, Richardson

BOYS

De’Vion Harmon, Guyer

Chris Harris, South Garland

Tyrese Maxey, South Garland

Jahmius Ramsey, Duncanville

Drew Timme, Pearce

Samuell Williamson, Rockwall

Jalen Wilson, Guyer