Here are the Dallas-Fort Worth area athletes nominated for McDonald’s All-American

The 42nd annual McDonald’s All-American games will tip off on March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Nominees were announced on Wednesday with more than 800 boys and girls represented from across the nation.
Last year’s girls game featured Star-Telegram player of the year Madi Williams from Trinity Valley.
Here are the girls and boys nominees from Dallas-Fort Worth:
GIRLS
Achai Arop, DeSoto
Destiny Bobb, Waxahachie
N’Yah Boyd, Horn
Callie Boyles, Guyer
Tailor Broussard, MacArthur
Darian Brown, Wylie
Maddie Cawley, Lake Country
N’Denasija Collins, Timberview
Whitney Cox, Flower Mound
Avery Crouse, Sachse
Kalyne Daniels, Kennedale
Mia Deck, Lone Star
Kayla Demus, Sachse
Tavy Diggs, Plano East
Skye Dugan, Richardson
Dawn Ewansiha, Wylie
Nyah Green, Allen
Payton Hicks, Prestonwood
Taylor Hutchins, Cedar Hill
Mikayla Hutchinson, Timberview
Jazion Jackson, Skyline
Latavia Jackson, Skyline
Taylor Jones, Dallas Christian
Bailey Lewis, Liberty Christian
Gabby McBride, Liberty Christian
Dajinae McCarty, Cedar Hill
Destinee McDowell, Cedar Hill
MaLay McQueen, Bowie
Kyjai Miles, Skyline
Jordyn Oliver, Prosper
Jaden Owens, Plano West
Bria Patterson, DeSoto
Adryana Quezada, Lone Star
Endyia Rogers, Bishop Lynch
Randi Thompson, Liberty
Clare Traeger, Prestonwood
Noelle Yancy, Richardson
BOYS
De’Vion Harmon, Guyer
Chris Harris, South Garland
Tyrese Maxey, South Garland
Jahmius Ramsey, Duncanville
Drew Timme, Pearce
Samuell Williamson, Rockwall
Jalen Wilson, Guyer
