Watch as Lipan boys set the state record for 3-pointers made in a single game

Lipan, which has won the past two Class 1A boys basketball state titles, set a state record with 34 3-pointers made on Tuesday during its 112-32 win over Three Way (Stephenville).

The Indians, ranked No. 1 in the latest 1A state poll, improved to 24-1.

According to the National Federation of State High School records, Mumford held the previous record with 26 in a 2010 game vs. Prairie Lea. The Indians tied for second with Alexandria Juniata Valley (Penn.), which hit 34 in 2002.

Lipan was two 3-pointers away from tying the national record set by Meadow Heights (Missouri) in 2006.

Senior shooting guard Layton Sharp finished with 44 points with 14 made 3-pointers, which is believed to be a state record as well.

The Indians went 38-1 last season and won their second-straight title, 49-42, over Nazareth.