High School Sports

High school boys basketball scores: January 15

By Darren Lauber

January 15, 2019 10:56 PM

Denton Guyer senior guard De’Vion Harmon, right
Denton Guyer senior guard De’Vion Harmon, right Matthew Smith Courtesy
Denton Guyer senior guard De’Vion Harmon, right Matthew Smith Courtesy

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tuesday Jan. 15

Aledo 54, Wichita Falls 47

Allen 65, Plano 59

Arlington Bowie 63, Fort Worth YMLA 46

Arlington Martin 63, Arlington Lamar 39

Arlington Sam Houston 46, Fort Worth Trimble Tech 45

Burleson 55, Crowley 51

Cedar Hill 73, Mansfield 65

Colleyville Heritage 74, Azle 46

Coppell 46, Irving MacArthur 38

Dallas Lake Highlands 73, Dallas Molina 30

Dallas St. Marks 64, Addison Greenhill 45

Dallas Skyline 66, Richardson Berkner 53

Denton Guyer 90, Keller Central 64

DeSoto 58, South Grand Prairie 42

Duncanville 91, Richardson 60

Euless Trinity 78, Abilene 40

Fort Worth Brewer 51, Grapevine 35

Fort Worth Chisholm Trail 66, Fort Worth Boswell 61

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 66, Fort Worth All Saints 39

Fort Worth Timber Creek 47, Haslet Eaton 39

Fort Worth Western Hills 64, Benbrook 57

Fort Worth Wyatt 80, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 70

Frisco Reedy 72, Frisco Heritage 58

Garland Lakeview Centennial 73, North Garland 56

Granbury 39, Everman 37

Grand Prairie 58, Mansfield Lake Ridge 56

Grandview 94, Waco H.S.I. 6

Haltom 57, Hurst Bell 51

Hebron 57, Irving Nimitz 52

Keller 51, Southlake Carroll 47

Lewisville 63, Flower Mound 57

Mansfield Legacy 85, Burleson Centennial 81

Mansfield Timberview 70, Arlington Seguin 50

Mesquite 60, Mesquite Horn 56

Midlothian 75, Corsicana 40

North Crowley 67, Arlington 43

NRH Richland 75, Weatherford 39

Plano East 73, McKinney Boyd 60

Plano West 63, Dallas Jesuit 59

Prosper 75, McKinney 72

Richardson Pearce 85, Dallas White 36

Rockwall 80, Longview 41

Rockwall-Heath 60, Tyler Lee 50

Sachse 63, Wylie 62

South Garland 71, Garland 33

Trophy Club Nelson 62, Fort Worth Fossil Ridge 53

Waxahachie 57, Mansfield Summit 51

Wichita Falls Rider 73, Abilene Cooper 63

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset profile

Born and raised in Hawaii, I graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before arriving to Texas in 2014 where I’ve covered high school sports for the Star-Telegram since.

  Comments  