High school boys basketball scores: January 15

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday Jan. 15
Aledo 54, Wichita Falls 47
Allen 65, Plano 59
Arlington Bowie 63, Fort Worth YMLA 46
Arlington Martin 63, Arlington Lamar 39
Arlington Sam Houston 46, Fort Worth Trimble Tech 45
Burleson 55, Crowley 51
Cedar Hill 73, Mansfield 65
Colleyville Heritage 74, Azle 46
Coppell 46, Irving MacArthur 38
Dallas Lake Highlands 73, Dallas Molina 30
Dallas St. Marks 64, Addison Greenhill 45
Dallas Skyline 66, Richardson Berkner 53
Denton Guyer 90, Keller Central 64
DeSoto 58, South Grand Prairie 42
Duncanville 91, Richardson 60
Euless Trinity 78, Abilene 40
Fort Worth Brewer 51, Grapevine 35
Fort Worth Chisholm Trail 66, Fort Worth Boswell 61
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 66, Fort Worth All Saints 39
Fort Worth Timber Creek 47, Haslet Eaton 39
Fort Worth Western Hills 64, Benbrook 57
Fort Worth Wyatt 80, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 70
Frisco Reedy 72, Frisco Heritage 58
Garland Lakeview Centennial 73, North Garland 56
Granbury 39, Everman 37
Grand Prairie 58, Mansfield Lake Ridge 56
Grandview 94, Waco H.S.I. 6
Haltom 57, Hurst Bell 51
Hebron 57, Irving Nimitz 52
Keller 51, Southlake Carroll 47
Lewisville 63, Flower Mound 57
Mansfield Legacy 85, Burleson Centennial 81
Mansfield Timberview 70, Arlington Seguin 50
Mesquite 60, Mesquite Horn 56
Midlothian 75, Corsicana 40
North Crowley 67, Arlington 43
NRH Richland 75, Weatherford 39
Plano East 73, McKinney Boyd 60
Plano West 63, Dallas Jesuit 59
Prosper 75, McKinney 72
Richardson Pearce 85, Dallas White 36
Rockwall 80, Longview 41
Rockwall-Heath 60, Tyler Lee 50
Sachse 63, Wylie 62
South Garland 71, Garland 33
Trophy Club Nelson 62, Fort Worth Fossil Ridge 53
Waxahachie 57, Mansfield Summit 51
Wichita Falls Rider 73, Abilene Cooper 63
