Fort Worth area high school boys basketball district standings

3-6A
Haltom 4-0
Trinity 3-1
LD Bell 3-1
Richland 2-2
SA Central 2-3
Abilene 1-4
Weatherford 0-4
4-6A
North Crowley 8-0
Martin 7-1
Bowie 5-3
Arlington 5-3
Paschal 3-5
YMLA 3-5
Lamar 2-6
Sam Houston 2-6
Trimble Tech 1-7
5-6A
Guyer 5-0
Byron Nelson 4-1
Central 2-3
Fossil Ridge 2-3
Timber Creek 2-3
Keller 2-3
Carroll 2-3
Eaton 1-4
7-6A
DeSoto 5-0
Lake Ridge 4-1
Mansfield 3-2
Grand Prairie 2-3
Summit 2-3
Waxahachie 2-3
SGP 2-3
Cedar Hill 0-5
4-5A
Abilene Cooper 1-0
Aledo 1-0
Rider 0-0
Abilene Wylie 0-1
Wichita Falls 0-1
5-5A
Timberview 5-0
Legacy 4-1
Burl Centennial 4-1
Crowley 3-2
Arl Seguin 3-2
Burleson 1-4
Granbury 0-5
Everman 0-5
6-5A
Wyatt 5-0
Southwest 4-1
South Hills 4-1
Arl Heights 3-2
Eastern Hills 2-3
Poly 1-4
North Side 1-4
Carter-Riverside 0-5
7-5A
Grapevine 5-0
Brewer 5-0
Colleyville Heritage 3-2
Saginaw 3-2
Birdville 2-3
Boswell 1-4
Chisholm Trail 1-4
Azle 0-5
8-5A
Little Elm 4-0
Northwest 3-1
The Colony 3-1
Braswell 2-3
Ryan 2-3
Denton 1-3
Lake Dallas 0-4
14-5A
Red Oak 4-0
Midlothian 4-0
Ennis 3-2
Cleburne 1-3
Joshua 1-3
Corsicana 1-3
University 1-4
9-4A
Kennedale 4-0
Dunbar 4-1
Western Hills 3-1
Castleberry 3-2
Benbrook 1-3
DHJ 0-4
Lake Worth 0-4
7-3A
Brock 5-0
Peaster 5-0
Tolar 4-1
Paradise 3-2
Breckenridge 2-3
Boyd 1-4
Millsap 0-5
Jacksboro 0-5
TAPPS 1-6A
Midland Christian 3-0
Nolan Catholic 1-1
Liberty Christian 1-2
TC-Addison 0-1
FW All Saints 0-1
TAPPS 1-5A
SW Christian 1-0
Legacy Christian 1-0
FW Christian 0-1
Grapevine Faith 0-1
TAPPS 2-4A
Covenant 1-0
Coram Deo 1-0
TC-Willow Park 1-1
Fellowship 1-1
Lone Star North 0-1
Temple Christian 0-1
TAPPS 3-4A
Tyler All Saints 2-0
Pantego 0-1
Cristo Rey 0-1
Grace Prep 0-0
Lucas Christian 0-0
Shelton 0-0
TAPPS 1-3A
Midland Classical 1-0
Harvest Christian 1-0
Lake Country 2-1
Denton Calvary 0-1
San Jacinto 0-1
FW Calvary 0-1
TAPPS 2-2A
Ovilla 1-0
Cambridge 0-1
FW Bethesda 0-0
Sacred Heart 0-0
TAPPS 3-1A
Weatherford Christian 1-0
Tyler Street 1-0
Canterbury 1-0
Waxahachie Prep 0-1
Fairhill 0-2
Eagle Christian 0-0
