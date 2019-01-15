High School Sports

Fort Worth area high school boys basketball district standings

By Brian Gosset

January 15, 2019 06:00 AM

Timberview senior Trazarien White goes for a dunk.
Timberview senior Trazarien White goes for a dunk. Matthew Smith Courtesy
Timberview senior Trazarien White goes for a dunk. Matthew Smith Courtesy

Please send records to bgosset@star-telegram.com

3-6A

Haltom 4-0

Trinity 3-1

LD Bell 3-1

Richland 2-2

SA Central 2-3

Abilene 1-4

Weatherford 0-4

4-6A

North Crowley 8-0

Martin 7-1

Bowie 5-3

Arlington 5-3

Paschal 3-5

YMLA 3-5

Lamar 2-6

Sam Houston 2-6

Trimble Tech 1-7

5-6A

Guyer 5-0

Byron Nelson 4-1

Central 2-3

Fossil Ridge 2-3

Timber Creek 2-3

Keller 2-3

Carroll 2-3

Eaton 1-4

7-6A

DeSoto 5-0

Lake Ridge 4-1

Mansfield 3-2

Grand Prairie 2-3

Summit 2-3

Waxahachie 2-3

SGP 2-3

Cedar Hill 0-5

4-5A

Abilene Cooper 1-0

Aledo 1-0

Rider 0-0

Abilene Wylie 0-1

Wichita Falls 0-1

5-5A

Timberview 5-0

Legacy 4-1

Burl Centennial 4-1

Crowley 3-2

Arl Seguin 3-2

Burleson 1-4

Granbury 0-5

Everman 0-5

6-5A

Wyatt 5-0

Southwest 4-1

South Hills 4-1

Arl Heights 3-2

Eastern Hills 2-3

Poly 1-4

North Side 1-4

Carter-Riverside 0-5

7-5A

Grapevine 5-0

Brewer 5-0

Colleyville Heritage 3-2

Saginaw 3-2

Birdville 2-3

Boswell 1-4

Chisholm Trail 1-4

Azle 0-5

8-5A

Little Elm 4-0

Northwest 3-1

The Colony 3-1

Braswell 2-3

Ryan 2-3

Denton 1-3

Lake Dallas 0-4

14-5A

Red Oak 4-0

Midlothian 4-0

Ennis 3-2

Cleburne 1-3

Joshua 1-3

Corsicana 1-3

University 1-4

9-4A

Kennedale 4-0

Dunbar 4-1

Western Hills 3-1

Castleberry 3-2

Benbrook 1-3

DHJ 0-4

Lake Worth 0-4

7-3A

Brock 5-0

Peaster 5-0

Tolar 4-1

Paradise 3-2

Breckenridge 2-3

Boyd 1-4

Millsap 0-5

Jacksboro 0-5

TAPPS 1-6A

Midland Christian 3-0

Nolan Catholic 1-1

Liberty Christian 1-2

TC-Addison 0-1

FW All Saints 0-1

TAPPS 1-5A

SW Christian 1-0

Legacy Christian 1-0

FW Christian 0-1

Grapevine Faith 0-1

TAPPS 2-4A

Covenant 1-0

Coram Deo 1-0

TC-Willow Park 1-1

Fellowship 1-1

Lone Star North 0-1

Temple Christian 0-1

TAPPS 3-4A

Tyler All Saints 2-0

Pantego 0-1

Cristo Rey 0-1

Grace Prep 0-0

Lucas Christian 0-0

Shelton 0-0

TAPPS 1-3A

Midland Classical 1-0

Harvest Christian 1-0

Lake Country 2-1

Denton Calvary 0-1

San Jacinto 0-1

FW Calvary 0-1

TAPPS 2-2A

Ovilla 1-0

Cambridge 0-1

FW Bethesda 0-0

Sacred Heart 0-0

TAPPS 3-1A

Weatherford Christian 1-0

Tyler Street 1-0

Canterbury 1-0

Waxahachie Prep 0-1

Fairhill 0-2

Eagle Christian 0-0

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset profile

Born and raised in Hawaii, I graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before arriving to Texas in 2014 where I’ve covered high school sports for the Star-Telegram since.

  Comments  