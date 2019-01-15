Vote for area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week from Jan. 7-12, 2019.
Voting ends in 24 hours.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Vote for area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week from Jan. 7-12, 2019.
Voting ends in 24 hours.
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Check out all the girls basketball district standings from Fort Worth area teams through Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments