Vote for area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week

By Brian Gosset

January 15, 2019 08:30 AM

Colleyville Covenant senior Macie Lynch
Vote for area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week from Jan. 7-12, 2019.

Voting ends in 24 hours.

Vote for boys basketball player of the week
Luis Hernandez, Castleberry: 28 points including the buzzer beat vs Benbrook
Graham Stiefel, Coll. Covenant: Avg 20 ppg, 12.5 apg, 6.5 rpg vs Temple Christian, Coram Deo
Vote for girls basketball player of the week
Kenzi Carter, Country Day: 38 points, 13 rebs, 6 steals, 5 blocks, 5 assists vs Southwest Christian
Macie Lynch, Coll. Covenant: 22 points, 16 rebs, 5 blocks, 5 assists, 4 steals vs Coram Deo
