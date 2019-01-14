Finalists for 33rd annual Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship announced







The winner of the award, which is chosen on the basis of scholastic achievements, community service, character, leadership and varsity sports participation will receive the $30,000 scholarship while the remaining five finalists will be awarded $2,500 scholarships.







The finalists are: Zoe Fowler (Arlington Oakridge), JoJo Gum (The Hockaday School), Hannah Mandell (Frisco Wakeland), Charlie McCullough (Allen), Emma White (Lucas Lovejoy) and Madison Whitmire (Prosper).











The winner will be announced Jan. 22 during the 12th annual Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship Luncheon at The Fort Worth Club.







“Each and every year the selection committee is genuinely amazed by the quality of applicants for the award,” Chairman of the High School Scholarship Selection Committee David O’Brien Jr. said in a press release. “We are so pleased to have this group of outstanding young student-athletes associated with the Davey O’Brien Foundation. I have said it many times, but the legacy of this award is what my father would be most proud of.”







The winner will be honored Feb. 18, at the 42nd Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner alongside Murray, the recipient of the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.







Past winners include Mikayla Wilson from Fort Worth Trimble Tech in 2018, as well as students from Richardson Pearce, Fort Worth Paschal, Arlington Lamar, Fort Worth South Hills and Grapevine.







About the finalists

Zoe Fowler







Fowler is a three-sport athlete, participating in swimming, field hockey and track and field, and owns a 4.64 GPA on a 4.0 scale. She twice was named the swimming team’s MVP and also earned all-region accolades from the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association twice. Fowler serves as the President of the National Honor Society and also is a member of the Key Club.







JoJo Gum







Gum, a member of the varsity lacrosse, field hockey and basketball teams, owns a 3.64 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. She was an all-state selection in lacrosse as a junior and helped her team to the 2018 state title and a runner-up finish in 2017. In addition, Gum was an All-Southwest Preparatory Conference selection in field hockey during her senior season. She is a two-year member of the school’s Student Relations Board, and currently serves as the chair of the board.







Hannah Mandell







Mandell ranks seventh out of 496 students with a 5.423 GPA on a 5.0 scale while participating in soccer, cross country and track. In soccer, she was an all-state midfielder and helped the team to the 5A state championship in 2018. In addition, Mandell took fourth in the 1600 meters at the 2016 state meet and has also been a state qualifier in cross country. A National AP Scholar and AP Scholar with Distinction, she serves as Senior Class President and is a member of the National Honor Society.







Charlie McCullough







McCullough owns a 4.26 grade-point average on a 5.0 scale while serving as the varsity basketball team’s captain. He was a member of the Class 6A state championship team and was named to the District 6-6A Academic All-District team. A member of the Peer Assistance Leadership program, McCullough was named the 2018 Male PAL of the Year.







Emma White







White ranks third in her class of 341 with a 4.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 weighted scale. She was an Academic All-State nominee in volleyball as a senior, and helped her squad advance to the state tournament. She was a two-time academic all-district honoree and served as team captain her final year. In 2018, White was named a National Merit Commended Scholar, National AP Scholar and AP Scholar with Distinction.







Madison Whitmire







Whitmire owns a 5.098 GPA on a 6.0 scale, ranking seventh out of 676 students in her class while also starring on the volleyball court. She was a first-team Under Armour All-American in 2018 and is the school record holder for career assists. In 2017, she was named first-team all-state and the Class 5A Setter of the Year. Whitmire was named the 9-6A District MVP in 2018. She currently serves as the Student Council Executive President and also was appointed to the Principal’s Council.