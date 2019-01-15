Gatorade names its Texas volleyball player of the year and she’s from Dallas-Fort Worth

Gatorade named Byron Nelson junior outside hitter Paige Flickinger its Texas volleyball player of the year on Tuesday.

Flickinger, the District 5-6A MVP, joins head coach Brianne Barker Groth as award winners. The All-American from Amarillo High School and Oklahoma won the award in 2006 and 2007.

Flickinger, who’s committed to play indoor and beach at LSU, registered career highs of 540 kills and 60 blocks this season while adding 600 digs. She recorded 24 doubles-doubles and had six games with at least 20 kills and 20 digs.

The Bobcats, who held down the No. 1 spot in the 6A state poll for most of the season, finished 42-2 and reached the regional quarterfinals for the third-consecutive year.

Flickinger was also named an All-American by Max Preps, TAVC and Prep Volleyball, and was awarded TGCA all-state and TGCA 5A-6A Player of the Year. She was named the Star-Telegram Offensive MVP.

Barker Groth wrapped up her first season at Byron Nelson after spending time with Colleyville Heritage. An All-American setter at OU, she won this award in 2006 and 2007 while playing for her mom, Jan Barker, at Amarillo.

She left Norman third on the all-time list in assists (4,637) and digs (1,374).

While at Amarillo, Barker Groth was a four-year starter and led the Sandies to 5A state titles in 2006 and 2007. She averaged nearly 10 assists per set in 2007 and received the Andi Collins/Best National Senior Setter Award. She set the school record during her junior season with 1,234 assists and finished with back-to-back district MVP honors.