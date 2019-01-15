High School Sports

High school girls basketball scores: January 15

By Darren Lauber

January 15, 2019 10:59 PM

Southlake Carroll’s Claire Reynolds
Southlake Carroll’s Claire Reynolds Matthew Smith Courtesy
Southlake Carroll’s Claire Reynolds Matthew Smith Courtesy

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tuesday Jan. 15

Abilene Cooper 50, Wichita Falls Rider 45

Aledo 47, Wichita Falls 28

Allen 55, Plano 44

Alvarado 54, Waxahachie Life 40

Argyle 50, Krum 32

Argyle Liberty 58, Addison Trinity 18

Arlington Bowie 63, Fort Worth YWLA 8

Benbrook 69, Fort Worth Western Hills 19

Brock 52, Peaster 37

Canton 51, Van 33

Carrollton Turner 46, Dallas Conrad 17

Cedar Hill 71, Mansfield 38

Cleburne 64, Red Oak 61 OT

Colleyville Heritage 43, Azle 28

Crowley 44, Burleson 42

Dallas Bishop Lynch 62, Plano John Paul II 54

Dallas Christian 68, Carrolltono Prince of Peace 28

Dallas First Baptist 40, Irving Faustina 27

Dallas Lake Highlands 63, Dallas Molina 22

Dallas Lutheran 41, Dallas Lakehill 23

Dallas Pinkston 58, Dallas Carter 39

Dallas Spruce 62, Dallas Adamson 57

Dallas Tyler Street 46, Weatherford Christian 36

Dallas Ursuline 49, Dallas Parish Episcopal 32

Dallas Wilson 82, Dallas Jefferson 50

Decatur 43, Bridgeport 37

Denton 37, Denton Ryan 29

Denton Guyer 69, Keller Central 38

Duncanville 85, Richardson 41

Euless Trinity 57, Abilene 35

Everman 54, Granbury 51

Flower Mound Marcus 55, Irving 31

Forney 34, West Mesquite 30

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 39, Fort Worth Polytechnic 11

Fort Worth Country Day 51, Dallas Episcopal 18

Fort Worth Timber Creek 31, Haslet Eaton 24

Fort Worth Trimble Tech 63, Arlington Sam Houston 31

Frisco Lebanon Trail 47, Frisco Wakeland 34

Frisco Liberty 58, Frisco 9

Frisco Lone Star 60, Frisco Centennial 54

Frisco Memorial 54, Frisco Independence 44

Frisco Reedy 33, Frisco Heritage 19

Glen Rose 46, Era 36

Godley 41, Mineral Wells 17

Grapevine 54, Fort Worth Brewer 31

Grapevine Faith 53, THESA 21

Hebron 54, Irving Nimitz 29

Highland Park 78, Carrollton Smith 22

Hurst Bell 58, Haltom 30

Irving MacArthur 58, Coppell 31

Jacksboro 43, Breckenridge 39

Keller 39, Southlake Carroll 37

Kennedale 49, River Oaks Castleberry 18

Lake Dallas 38, Justin Northwest 26

Lewisville 45, Flower Mound 40

Mansfield Lake Ridge 72, Grand Prairie 44

Mansfield Legacy 61, Burleson Centennial 53

Mansfield Summit 65, Waxahachie 51

Mansfield Timberview 81, Arlington Seguin 23

McKinney North 74, Sherman 25

Mesquite Horn 61, Mesquite 30

Midlothian 76, Corsicana 24

Midlothian Heritage 51, Hillsboro 23

North Forney 53, Lancaster 50

NRH Birdville 44, Saginaw 33

Plano East 53, McKinney Boyd 45

Plano Prestonwood 39, Dallas Thunder 29

Ponder 56, Pottsboro 37

Princeton 59, Lucas Lovejoy 49

Prosper 53, McKinney 36

Quinlan Ford 48, Sunnyvale 42

Richardson Pearce 50, Dallas White 34

Rockwall 63, Longview 43

Rowlett 63, Garland Naaman Forest 60

Royse City 73, Greenville 18

Sachse 63, Wylie 28

San Angelo Central 58, Abilene Wylie 44

Stephenville 50, Brownwood 48

Sulphur Springs 58, Mount Pleasant 31

Texarkana Texas 73, Lindale 48

The Colony 61, Little Elm 43

Trophy Club Nelson 59, Fort Worth Fossil Ridge 53

Tyler Heat 45, Bullard Brook Hill 41

Tyler Lee 52, Rockwall-Heath 17

Wichita Falls Hirschi 53, Burkburnett 51 OT

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset profile

Born and raised in Hawaii, I graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before arriving to Texas in 2014 where I’ve covered high school sports for the Star-Telegram since.

  Comments  