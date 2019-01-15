High school girls basketball scores: January 15

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Tuesday Jan. 15
Abilene Cooper 50, Wichita Falls Rider 45
Aledo 47, Wichita Falls 28
Allen 55, Plano 44
Alvarado 54, Waxahachie Life 40
Argyle 50, Krum 32
Argyle Liberty 58, Addison Trinity 18
Arlington Bowie 63, Fort Worth YWLA 8
Benbrook 69, Fort Worth Western Hills 19
Brock 52, Peaster 37
Canton 51, Van 33
Carrollton Turner 46, Dallas Conrad 17
Cedar Hill 71, Mansfield 38
Cleburne 64, Red Oak 61 OT
Colleyville Heritage 43, Azle 28
Crowley 44, Burleson 42
Dallas Bishop Lynch 62, Plano John Paul II 54
Dallas Christian 68, Carrolltono Prince of Peace 28
Dallas First Baptist 40, Irving Faustina 27
Dallas Lake Highlands 63, Dallas Molina 22
Dallas Lutheran 41, Dallas Lakehill 23
Dallas Pinkston 58, Dallas Carter 39
Dallas Spruce 62, Dallas Adamson 57
Dallas Tyler Street 46, Weatherford Christian 36
Dallas Ursuline 49, Dallas Parish Episcopal 32
Dallas Wilson 82, Dallas Jefferson 50
Decatur 43, Bridgeport 37
Denton 37, Denton Ryan 29
Denton Guyer 69, Keller Central 38
Duncanville 85, Richardson 41
Euless Trinity 57, Abilene 35
Everman 54, Granbury 51
Flower Mound Marcus 55, Irving 31
Forney 34, West Mesquite 30
Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 39, Fort Worth Polytechnic 11
Fort Worth Country Day 51, Dallas Episcopal 18
Fort Worth Timber Creek 31, Haslet Eaton 24
Fort Worth Trimble Tech 63, Arlington Sam Houston 31
Frisco Lebanon Trail 47, Frisco Wakeland 34
Frisco Liberty 58, Frisco 9
Frisco Lone Star 60, Frisco Centennial 54
Frisco Memorial 54, Frisco Independence 44
Frisco Reedy 33, Frisco Heritage 19
Glen Rose 46, Era 36
Godley 41, Mineral Wells 17
Grapevine 54, Fort Worth Brewer 31
Grapevine Faith 53, THESA 21
Hebron 54, Irving Nimitz 29
Highland Park 78, Carrollton Smith 22
Hurst Bell 58, Haltom 30
Irving MacArthur 58, Coppell 31
Jacksboro 43, Breckenridge 39
Keller 39, Southlake Carroll 37
Kennedale 49, River Oaks Castleberry 18
Lake Dallas 38, Justin Northwest 26
Lewisville 45, Flower Mound 40
Mansfield Lake Ridge 72, Grand Prairie 44
Mansfield Legacy 61, Burleson Centennial 53
Mansfield Summit 65, Waxahachie 51
Mansfield Timberview 81, Arlington Seguin 23
McKinney North 74, Sherman 25
Mesquite Horn 61, Mesquite 30
Midlothian 76, Corsicana 24
Midlothian Heritage 51, Hillsboro 23
North Forney 53, Lancaster 50
NRH Birdville 44, Saginaw 33
Plano East 53, McKinney Boyd 45
Plano Prestonwood 39, Dallas Thunder 29
Ponder 56, Pottsboro 37
Princeton 59, Lucas Lovejoy 49
Prosper 53, McKinney 36
Quinlan Ford 48, Sunnyvale 42
Richardson Pearce 50, Dallas White 34
Rockwall 63, Longview 43
Rowlett 63, Garland Naaman Forest 60
Royse City 73, Greenville 18
Sachse 63, Wylie 28
San Angelo Central 58, Abilene Wylie 44
Stephenville 50, Brownwood 48
Sulphur Springs 58, Mount Pleasant 31
Texarkana Texas 73, Lindale 48
The Colony 61, Little Elm 43
Trophy Club Nelson 59, Fort Worth Fossil Ridge 53
Tyler Heat 45, Bullard Brook Hill 41
Tyler Lee 52, Rockwall-Heath 17
Wichita Falls Hirschi 53, Burkburnett 51 OT
