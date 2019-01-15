DeSoto brings back familiar face for its next head football coach

Claude Mathis returns to DeSoto as its next head football coach and assistant athletic director in 2019, DeSoto ISD announced during Monday’s school board meeting.

Mathis comes from Marshall ISD where he served as the athletic director and head football coach since 2017. Mathis led the team to consecutive district championships and was awarded back-to-back coach of the year honors.

Prior to Marshall, Mathis was the running back coach at SMU.

“I am extremely excited to be back home in DeSoto ISD,” Mathis said in a press release.

Mathis was the head coach at DeSoto from 2008 until 2014 where he held a 74-18 record and led the Eagles to consecutive state semifinal appearances. The Eagles won district outright in 2012 and 2013 and were co-champs in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2014. The Eagles went to the state semis in 2012 and 2013, and added a quarterfinal appearance in 2010.

Mathis also coached the state champion boys track and field team in 2012. The Eagles won in the 4x100 and 4x200.

“I have some really great memories and am proud of the things I was able to accomplish alongside my coaching staff and this community,” he said.

The Eagles went 9-3 this season under Mike Robinson, who stepped down last month and will be assistant AD. They also made area in 2017 and won a state title in 2016 with Todd Peterman, who took over for Mathis and is now the head coach at Brewer.