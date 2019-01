Mansfield Legacy 4-star safety Jalen Catalon will announce his commitment to Texas, Oklahoma, TCU or Arkansas on Friday from Legacy High School.

Catalon is ranked as the No. 20 safety in the country, per 247Sports, which predicts Arkansas at 82 percent.

Here is your chance to cast your votes; Will it be Longhorns, Sooners, Horned Frogs or Razorbacks?

