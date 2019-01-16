Brees, Talib highlight former Texas high schoolers playing in AFC, NFC title games

The state of Texas might not have a team in either conference championship game on Sunday, but the state will still be well-represented.

Here is a list of former Texas high school football players on the active rosters of the teams playing in either the NFC Championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams (2:05 p.m. kickoff) or the AFC title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots (5:40 p.m.).

Note: There are numerous others on the “Reserve/Injured” lists.

SAINTS (7)

QB Drew Brees, Austin Westlake

DL Marcus Davenport, SA Stevens

DL Alex Okafor, Pflugerville

LB Craig Robertson, Stafford

DB Chris Banjo, Houston Kempner

P Thomas Morstead, Pearland

LS Zach Wood, Rowlett

RAMS (9)

WR Josh Reynolds, SA John Jay

OL Joe Noteboom, Plano

DL Michael Brockers, Houston Chavez

DL John Franklin-Myers, Greenville

DL Justin Lawler, Pottsboro

LB Bryce Hager, Austin Westlake

LB Obo Okoronkwo, Houston Taylor

DB Marqui Christian, Spring

DB Aqib Talib, Berkner

PATRIOTS (7)

RB Rex Burkhead, Plano

OL Marcus Cannon, Odessa





OL LaAdrian Waddle, Columbus

DL Malcolm Brown, Brenham

DL Adam Butler, Duncanville

DL Deatrich Wise, Hebron

LB Elandon Roberts, Port Arthur Memorial

CHIEFS (2)

QB Patrick Mahomes, Whitehouse

OL Mitch Morse, Austin St. Michael’s