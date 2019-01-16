Brees, Talib highlight former Texas high schoolers playing in AFC, NFC title games

The state of Texas might not have a team in either conference championship game on Sunday, but the state will still be well-represented.
Here is a list of former Texas high school football players on the active rosters of the teams playing in either the NFC Championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams (2:05 p.m. kickoff) or the AFC title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots (5:40 p.m.).
Note: There are numerous others on the “Reserve/Injured” lists.
SAINTS (7)
QB Drew Brees, Austin Westlake
DL Marcus Davenport, SA Stevens
DL Alex Okafor, Pflugerville
LB Craig Robertson, Stafford
DB Chris Banjo, Houston Kempner
P Thomas Morstead, Pearland
LS Zach Wood, Rowlett
RAMS (9)
WR Josh Reynolds, SA John Jay
OL Joe Noteboom, Plano
DL Michael Brockers, Houston Chavez
DL John Franklin-Myers, Greenville
DL Justin Lawler, Pottsboro
LB Bryce Hager, Austin Westlake
LB Obo Okoronkwo, Houston Taylor
DB Marqui Christian, Spring
DB Aqib Talib, Berkner
PATRIOTS (7)
RB Rex Burkhead, Plano
OL Marcus Cannon, Odessa
OL LaAdrian Waddle, Columbus
DL Malcolm Brown, Brenham
DL Adam Butler, Duncanville
DL Deatrich Wise, Hebron
LB Elandon Roberts, Port Arthur Memorial
CHIEFS (2)
QB Patrick Mahomes, Whitehouse
OL Mitch Morse, Austin St. Michael’s
