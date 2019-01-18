Local stars, including Ken Seals, help Under-18 National team to victory over Canada

Friday was the fourth time Ken Seals played in the International Bowl.

The way things are trending for the junior quarterback from Weatherford, there’s a good chance he’ll suit up for a fifth game in 2020.





Seals, who’s ranked as the No. 1 pro-style 2020 QB in the state, threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to help the U.S. Under-18 National team hold off Team Canada, 27-10, at AT&T Stadium.

Weatherford 2020 quarterback Ken Seals tossed a 58-yard TD pass to Jared Gipson for the USA U18 National team vs. Canada at AT&T Stadium, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

“It’s always new lessons every time and you get to meet new people and coaches. It’s something different,” he said. “It’s a character builder, getting to work in the community and I enjoy it so much. I love coming here.”

It wasn’t the first time Canada played the U18 team. The Canadians had owned a 6-2 mark all-time.

“Coming in we had a chip on our shoulder,” Seals said. “We’re 1-0 today and I couldn’t be any more proud of the team.”

After a slow start, the U.S. scored with under five minutes left in the first half when Seals hit wide receiver Jared Gipson, from Stockton, Calif., who then raced it in for a 58-yard touchdown.

Seals finished the game with 75 yards passing in split duty.

“First series of the game we didn’t know what kind of coverage they were going to come into and the defense jumped on a flat route,” he said. “I told coach next time we call this, I think I can get the corner to bite and sure enough he did and I was able to get it over him to Jared. It was a play I talked to coach about and I’m glad it worked.”

U.S. extended its lead, 14-0, to start the third quarter before the Canadians cut the deficit in half early in the fourth. They added a 26-yard field goal midway through the fourth to make it 14-10.

But the U.S. added two more TDs including a 75-yard touchdown run from Sachse 2020 running back Myles Nash, who finished with a game-high 113 yards rushing on 12 carries. Nash is a 3-star recruit and ranked as the No. 12 all-purpose back in the country.

“It was great playing some people from a whole other country,” said Nolan Catholic 2020 OT Logan McDonald, who was playing in AT&T Stadium for the first time. “I came into this wanting to become a better athlete. I wanted to get coaching from other players and actual coaches. Overall I just wanted to progress.”

Weatherford 2020 pro-style quarterback Ken Seals shows off his throwing skills and accuracy at the Georgia football camp this summer. Seals is ranked as the No. 12 pro-style QB in the nation for his class.

McDonald, who played majority of the snaps, is waiting for his first offer, but has been looked at by Rice and multiple Big 12 schools. As for Seals, he increased his total to 10 offers after picking up Boston College and Kansas this month.

“I feel like after January, I’ll start getting a lot more contacts, I’ve been talking to more coaches than I have been recently,” Seals said. “I know some that will be coming down to see me so it’s all going to work out according to plan. I’m not worried about it, it’s all in God’s hands.”

Seals threw for nearly 2,700 yards with 20 TDs, and rushed for five scores this season, helping the Kangaroos go to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.