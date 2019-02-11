125 Fort Worth youth awarded scholarships thanks to former Death Row Records artist

William Green was a two-sport All-American in football and track at Arlington Sam Houston.

He went on to play at Oklahoma State and then signed with the Iowa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League in the early 1990s before moving into the music industry.

Green signed with Death Row Records in 1997, the same company that signed Snoop Dogg and Tupac.

But football was near to his heart, so in a way to give back, Green’s little league team, the Fort Worth Crimson Tide, gave 125 boys scholarships to continue to play. They held a signing event on Saturday at the Dickie’s BBQ in Keller.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

“Football is what took me through life and that’s what the Fort Worth Crimson Tide is all about,” Green said.

The non-profit organization is helping boys, ages 6-12, with fees that include uniforms, helmets, shoes and travel. The Crimson Tide is the No. 1 ranked little league team in the nation.

“This is the first year for us to do this. The coaches came together one day and said we need to do something special. More than anything, we wanted to give back to these kids. We didn’t want money to be the reason they couldn’t play,” Green said.

The Crimson Tide organization has five teams, starting at 6-under through 12-under. Their 9-and-under team won the National Championship in December in Florida.

The signees were a mix of kids who have played and who are just starting out like 8-year-old Michael Marcano Jr.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity,” father Michael Marcano Sr. said. “I wanted him to do something like this, but with a lot of these sports, it can cost quite a bit. To have this scholarship, it gives an opportunity for him and his future and as a parent, it helps in a way I can’t express into words. Big thank you to Coach Green and his brother for being able to do this for our youth. Stuff like this keeps them off the street and away from drugs, and gives them something to do. We’re very proud to be here for it.”

Another 8-year-old that signed was Daye Shawn Brown, who plays cornerback.

His family met Green last year and has been blessed ever since.

“Mr. Green is a wonderful man. He does so much good for the kids,” mother Misty Porter said. “Wherever he goes, we go. He’s great and we’re all family now.”

The Youth Football League awards a Heisman trophy too and it went to 10-year-old quarterback Jerry Outhouse Jr. He’s been playing football since he was 3 and is a fan of Texas Tech, the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott.

“Today was good,” Outhouse said. “It helps my parents.”

“I was that kid. My mom couldn’t afford to buy me shoes and my coach said that as long as I played, he was going to pay for my fees, so how can I turn around and not be the same person and give back,” Green added. “This means a lot to me and the parents, and we’re very excited.”