Fort Worth WR ‘felt unwanted’ by new Houston staff so he committed elsewhere in Texas

When former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen took the job at Houston last month, he nearly cleaned house with a staff makeover.

Coaches weren’t the only ones affected, though, as recruits and commits of former head coach Major Applewhite had some decisions to make.

That includes FW Wyatt wide receiver De’Corian Clark.

Clark was offered by Applewhite and his staff in September and committed and signed in December during the Early Signing Period.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

“With the coaching change, they came in and released all the coaches we were used to,” Clark said.

Houston gave all its recruits another official visit, but Clark couldn’t make it. He’s also a standout on the undefeated district basketball team.

“I had a game, but they never got in contact with me after so I felt unwanted,” Clark said.

Clark got his release from the program and went searching for a new home. That’s where UT-San Antonio came along. The Roadrunners offered the 3-star prospect and Clark signed on Wednesday during Fort Worth ISD’s National Signing Day at Wilkeron-Greines Center.

“After Houston, I was focused on getting more offers just to keep my head up,” Clark said. “I wanted to go somewhere that made me feel like family. UTSA was nice, the view of the city is amazing and they treat you right. They made me feel like family, that’s their main priority.”

“It’s kind of a testament to the type of kid he is,” Wyatt coach Zachary Criss added. “He took everything in stride, was never dejected and always asked ‘where to go from here’. I just told him what the process was like and he took it like a champ. He was able to move forward, move on and found a new home at UTSA. I think it’s a great spot for him.”