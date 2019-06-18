Mansfield earns spot in 7-on-7 state tourney for first time; Arlington also clinches

Mansfield clinches a spot in the 7-on-7 state tourney over Birdville The Tigers won 30-28 at LD Bell on Saturday, June 15, 2019 to capture their first berth into the 7-on-7 state tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tigers won 30-28 at LD Bell on Saturday, June 15, 2019 to capture their first berth into the 7-on-7 state tournament.

Only four spots were up for grabs during the Hurst state qualifier at LD Bell High School on Saturday.

Arlington, Pearce, Rockwall-Heath and Mansfield were the ones that clinched 7-on-7 state tournament berths out of the 32 teams.

Mansfield intercepted a Birdville pass near the end zone as time was expiring to beat the Hawks, 30-28, in one of the four final rounds to clinch its first trip to state.

The Tigers, which will be Division I, also won their pool against Dallas Episcopal (30-18), North Garland (32-14) and All Saints (13-6).

The state 7-on-7 tournament will run June 27 through June 29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

“It’s exciting and we’ve worked really hard for this,” 2021 quarterback Hunt Young said. “We got upset in our last tournament in the final round so we told ourselves we’re going to win the next one.”

Young connected on four touchdowns; two to 2020 WR Jacob Psutka, one to 2020 WR Dameon Gomes and 2020 TE Hayden Young. Gomes also had a pick-six to end the first half.

“Game kind of started in their favor, but we learned this year that the final score is all that matters,” Hayden said. “We were down a touchdown, came back and got up at halftime, and carried it from there.”

The state berth is dedicated to head football coach Daniel Maberry, who continues to fight Stage 4 lymphoma. The community raised more than $10,000 for the Maberry family during a barbeque dinner on June 2.

“I love coach Maberry. He’s a big influence and has taught me valuable lessons like to never give up,” Hunt said. “We keep working hard for him.”

“He’s a big motivation and if you ask anyone on the team, he’s everyone’s role model,” Hayden added. “He’s fighting so we’re fighting for him on the field.”

The Division II and III tourneys, which both consist of 32 teams will be June 27 and 28 while the Division I field of 64 teams will be June 28 and 29.

Mansfield Tigers head coach Daniel Maberry, left, awaits the signal to send his team onto the field at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield. The Tigers beat Arlington, 43-14. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

“It feels great to be apart of something so much bigger than ourselves,” 2020 TE Connor Stenftenagel said. “We know that coach Maberry wishes that he could be out there supporting us so we work our tails off for him. Every game we play, we play for him.”

Arlington makes a return trip to state after going 4-0 on Saturday, including a 38-0 blowout over Mesquite in the final round. Pearce beat Colleyville Heritage and Rockwall-Heath beat Sachse.

The 7-on-7 state tournament started in 1998 and consisted of one division through 2006. Southlake Carroll won the first year over Grapevine. Last year was the first time three divisions were formed. College Station, Midlothian Heritage and Gunter won championships.

TOURNAMENT SCORES

POOL A

North Garland 21, All Saints 20

Mansfield 30, Dallas Episcopal 18

Mansfield 32, North Garland 14

Arlington 34, North Garland 0

Mansfield 13, All Saints 6

POOL B

Wilson 27, All Saints 12

LD Bell 20, Wylie East 19

Midlothian 30, Rockwall-Heath 24

Midlothian 22, LD Bell 6

Rockwall-Heath 33, Wylie East 20

Wylie East 32, Midlothian 20

Rockwall-Heath 27, LD Bell 19

POOL C

Arlington 33, Wilson 21

Arlington 41, Dallas Episcopal 19

Dallas Episcopal 33, Wilson 25

POOL D

Guyer 33, Sachse 25

Brewer 27, Joshua 26

Guyer 19, Brewer 7

Sachse 32, Joshua 14

Guyer 32, Joshua 7

Sachse 34, Brewer 20

POOL E

Lamar 33, Birdville 26

Rowlett 27, Timber Creek 26

Birdville 41, Rowlett 39

Lamar 26, Timber Creek 15

Birdville 39, Timber Creek 20

Lamar 21, Rowlett 19

POOL F

Colleyville Heritage 51, Bowie 28

Crowley 25, TC-Addison 19

Bowie 13, Crowley 12

Colleyville Heritage 40, TC-Addison 19

Bowie 21, TC-Addison 20

Colleyville Heritage 27, Crowley

POOL G

Lancaster 60, Prestonwood 0

Lancaster 34, Nolan Catholic 20

Mesquite 36, Prestonwood 22

Mesquite 32, Nolan Catholic 14

Nolan Catholic 38, Prestonwood 18

Mesquite 12, Lancaster 6

POOL H

Pearce 40, Prosper 27

Granbury 34, Timberview 28

Pearce 34, Timberview 27

Prosper 33, Granbury 6

Pearce 34, Granbury 19

Prosper 27, Timberview 26