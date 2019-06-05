Mansfield coach continues to fight cancer as community helps raise money with local BBQ

Mansfield community raises money for football coach The Angel family in Mansfield and a number of volunteers helped raise money for head football coach Daniel Maberry, who is battling cancer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Angel family in Mansfield and a number of volunteers helped raise money for head football coach Daniel Maberry, who is battling cancer.

When news broke that Mansfield head football coach Daniel Maberry was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma in January 2018, the community wanted to help.

A Go Fund Me was created and over $83,000 was raised in five months.

But that wasn’t enough.

Jim and Natasha Angel wanted to have a barbeque to help raise more money. The Angel family hosted, and with a large group of volunteers, they were able to raise $6,000 in February 2018.

The fundraiser was for Maberry and two other families; Michael Brandt, who played baseball at Mansfield and had Osteosarcoma, and Alicia Alexander, who had breast cancer and a son that played on the football team.

“We have a servant’s heart and I work with cancer patients, and my father died from cancer,” Natasha said. “I love helping them and this is our way of giving back to the community.”

The Angel family of Jim, Natasha, Zachary and Ethan helped raise money for head football coach Daniel Maberry, Sunday June 2, 2019.

Everything was going well; the community had done its part and Maberry was cancer free after six months.

But then Maberry’s cancer returned in October.

So the Angel family, who lives half a mile away from the campus and have two sons attending the school, created another barbeque gathering in hopes to reach their goal of $10,000.

Mansfield Tigers head coach Daniel Maberry, left, awaits the signal to send his team onto the field at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.

Sunday’s outing easily doubled their amount from 2018 with all of it going to the Maberry family.

“Back when we lived in Bryan, they use to have a chicken dinner fundraiser and we doubled the size the first year I headed it,” Jim said. “I was telling people how easy it was to drive through the cul-de-sac in the school, and I said heck, we can do that at the house.”

“We have a circle drive and we’re use to cooking in batches,” Natasha said. “We’re use to cooking for the homeless at the Methodist Church in Fort Worth so we thought this was the best way to do a fundraiser.”





People could drive through the Angel’s driveway and buy lunch, dessert, hats and shirts, or just donate.

The Angels and volunteers sold plate lunches for $10. It included brisket, sausage, beans, potato salad and a roll. People could also buy banana pudding or strawberry shortcake for $5.

Members of the football and girls soccer teams were also receiving donations at the corner of Matlock and Cannon. The boys and girls had a competition on who could raise more, and the two combined for over $1,500 in just three hours.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Bill Dent, who has known Maberry for 12 years. “Everyone supports everyone in this town. Everyone pitches in and does whatever needs to be done. I grew up in a military family so anytime someone needs help, you help them.”

Maberry threw out the first pitch at the home softball game on April 9 against Lake Ridge. All of the proceeds from the concession stands were donated to his family.

Maberry has been in the Mansfield school district for 20 years and joined Mansfield High as an assistant football and track coach when the current campus opened in 2002. He was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2016 following the departure of Jeff Hulme, who went to Waco Midway.

